Iran reaffirmed this Saturday that it will respond to the attack suffered on Monday by its consulate in Damascus, blamed on Israel and in which seven members of the Revolutionary Guards died.

“The (retaliation) operation will be carried out at the appropriate time, with the necessary precision and planning, and with maximum damage to the enemy so that he regrets his actions“said General Mohammad Bagheri, chief of staff of the Iranian armed forces.

“We will determine the time of the operation, the type of operation and the plan” for it, he added.

The (retaliation) operation will be carried out at the right time, with the necessary precision and planning, and with maximum damage to the enemy so that he regrets his actions.

During the week, Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and the head of the Revolutionary Guards, General Hasan Salami, threatened to make Israel pay for this attack, which did not confirm its responsibility.

Seven members of the Revolutionary Guards were killed in Monday's attack on the Iranian consulate in Damascus.including two senior officers, according to Syrian and Iranian authorities.

A total of 16 people died, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (OSDH).

General Bagheri made his remarks during the funeral in the city of Isfahan of Mohammad Reza Zahedi, 63, a senior commander of the Al Quds Force, the Guardians' elite unit in charge of the Iranian regime's foreign operations.

Iranians attend the funeral ceremony for seven members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) who were killed in an airstrike in Syria, in Tehran, Iran, on April 5, 2024. Photo:EFE Share

According to the OSDH, Zahedi was the commander of the Al Quds force for the Palestinian Territories, Syria and Lebanon.

Iranian officials have not given further details about their response, which raises fears of an escalation of tension in the Middle East six months after the start of the war between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas in Gaza.

The attack destroyed the Iranian consulate building in Damascus and killed seven members of the Revolutionary Guard, including the head of the Quds Force in Syria and Lebanon, Brigadier General Mohamed Reza Zahedi, and his deputy, Brigadier General Mohamed Hadi Haj Rahimi.

This is the bloodiest attack against the Iranian military in Syria so far in 2024.where to date eight deaths had been recorded due to Israeli bombings, including two generals of the Revolutionary Guard.

The Pentagon assured this week that the United States did not receive notice from Israel and “does not support attacks on diplomatic headquarters,” adding that the Department of Defense has used confidential channels to convey to Tehran that it had nothing to do with the attack.

The attack on its consulate in Damascus, in which several generals were killed, has angered Iran. Photo:Ammar Ghali/Getty Share

The United States sees an attack by Iran as inevitable

The United States considers an attack by Iran against the Israeli country or targets “inevitable” and is on alert and actively preparing for that possibility, members of Joe Biden's Administration reported to CNN and other local media this Friday.

CNN sources point out that Their Israeli counterparts agree that this Iranian attack is “inevitable” and would be “significant.”

Added to this is that US military sources told the Reuters agency that “we are definitely at a high level of surveillance.” This Thursday Israel declared itself on high alert due to the possibility of an Iranian attack, which led many people to stores in search of food, generators and radio transmitters.

The United States fully supports Israel's defense against threats from Iran. I will not go further given the sensitivity of the topic and the information based on intelligence sources.

Meanwhile, a senior Biden administration official confirmed to EFE that both the US president and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had discussed these threats in their call on Thursday and that their teams had been in “regular and continuous contact since so”.

“The United States fully supports the defense of Israel against the threats from Iran. I will not go further given the sensitivity of the issue and the information based on intelligence sources,” he elaborated in his response to EFE.

CNN pointed out, for its part, that an Iranian bombing of Israeli territory would be one of the worst scenarios contemplated by the US Executive, since it would cause a rapid escalation of tension in the Middle East.

INTERNATIONAL EDITORIAL