The US attorney’s office reported this Monday that Víctor Manuel Rocha, who was US ambassador to several Latin American countries, was arrested and will be tried in a Miami court accused of spying for the Government of Cuba.



Rocha, 73, of Colombian origin, is accused of “committing multiple federal crimes by acting secretly for decades.” as an agent of the government of the Republic of Cuba,” says the US Government in a statement.

“This action exposes one of the most far-reaching and longest-running infiltrations of the United States government by a foreign agent,” said US Attorney General Merrick B. Garland.

This is how Víctor Manuel Rocha operated, according to the US government’s accusation.

The accusation against Rocha

According to the complaint, from approximately 1981 to the present, Rocha, a U.S. citizen born in Colombia, “secretly supported the Republic of Cuba and its clandestine intelligence gathering mission against the United States.”

To fulfill your mission, The defendant obtained employment in the US State Department between 1981 and 2002, “in positions that provided him with access to non-public information, including classified information, and the ability to influence US foreign policy,” the statement said.

After leaving the State Department, Rocha was an advisor to the US Southern Command, a joint command of the US armed forces whose area of ​​responsibility includes Cuba.

Between 1999 and mid-2002, he was the US ambassador to Bolivia, where he caused great controversy by threatening to withdraw US aid to the Bolivian war on drugs if the leftist Evo Morales won the elections.

In 2022 and 2023, Rocha admitted to having worked for Cuba for “40 years” in meetings with an undercover FBI agent who posed as a representative of the General Directorate of Intelligence of Cuba, maintained the complaint.

During his conversations with that agent, Rocha celebrated his activity as a Cuban intelligence agent, and referred again and again to the United States as “the enemy” and to his Cuban contacts as “comrades.”

Karla Wittkop, wife of Víctor Manuel Rocha, leaves the James L. King Federal Courthouse in Miami, Florida.

The Prosecutor’s Office accuses him of conspiring to act as an agent of a foreign government without prior notification to the Attorney General; to act as an agent of a foreign government without prior notice to those responsible for the Public Ministry; and using a passport obtained through false declaration.

“During decades, Rocha allegedly worked as an undercover agent for Cuba and abused his position of trust in the US government. to advance the interests of a foreign power,” said Assistant Attorney General Matthew G. Olsen of the Justice Department’s National Security Division.

Rocha served between 1991 and 1994 as Deputy Principal Officer of the United States Interests Section in Havana, as well as director of Inter-American Affairs at the National Security Council in Washington.

The now accused studied in the United States, including at the Taft School and the universities of Yale, Harvard and Georgetown, and He worked as an American official and diplomat in delegations from several countries, including Cuba, Mexico, Argentina, Honduras and the Dominican Republic, as well as in Italy.



He is expected to appear this Monday for the first time before an investigating judge in the city of Miami (Florida, southeast).

In a press conference, State Department spokesman Matthew Miller stressed that Rocha has no longer worked for the US diplomatic service for more than 20 years.

Miller praised the work of the Prosecutor’s Office and the FBI in the accusation against Rocha and assured that the State Department will work with the intelligence services to analyze “the implications for national security” of this case.

“Individuals who violate federal law by engaging in clandestine activities for hostile foreign states, and by providing false information about those activities to the United States government, endanger American democracy,” U.S. Attorney Markenzy Lapointe said in the statement.

EFE AND AFP