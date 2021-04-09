Bars, gyms, cinemas, jewelers, copy shops, kiosks … Businesses with 95 activities will be able to benefit from direct aid that the Government will begin to distribute in the coming months throughout the autonomous communities. On the table there is a fund of 11,000 million euros to help the Spanish business fabric, of which 7,000 million will be direct transfers for those affected by the pandemic to face the payment of suppliers or their bank debts.

The amount they will receive – ranging from 3,000 euros to 200,000 euros – varies depending on the type of companies, the losses they have had and the way in which they are priced in the case of autonomous. But, what are the requirements and deadlines to apply for these grants?

Who can apply for the grants?

Companies linked to 95 specific economic activities will be able to access the plan. Among them, those related to the tourism and culture, wholesaling of food and catering supplies, as well as retail stores, transport companies, car rental companies and the textile industry. Also included on the list are iron ore mining activities to fireworks companies, as well as photography professionals, bookmakers, even zoos, among many others.

However, 443 branches of activities have been left out, that is, 82.3% of the National Classification of Economic Activities (CNAE). Taking into account this first filter, only 1.5 million SMEs, that is, 47% of the more than 3.4 million in the country, could be candidates for these direct support, according to the calculations of the Spanish Confederation of the Small and Medium Enterprise (Cepyme), if they meet all the requirements.

Similarly, only 41% of SMEs in the Community of Madrid and 44% of those in Catalonia opt for financial support, taking into account this first filter. “Craft businesses, souvenir shops, toy stores, hairdressers and companies related to education, among many others, have been left out,” explains Anindya Saha, professor of the Master’s Degree in Entrepreneurship and Innovation at EAE Business School.

In the case of the self-employed, only almost 400,000 of the 1.3 million in the country will be able to access the aid, that is, one in three, according to the calculations made by this newspaper, based on Axesor data , the credit risk management company. The government, however, has been willing to open the list to other activities. But it is still in the analysis process.

Of the 7,000 million euros for direct aid, 2,000 million will go to the Canary Islands and the Balearic Islands, due to the impact that the fall in tourism has had in these regions. The rest will be distributed among the other autonomous communities according to the decline experienced by their Gross Domestic Product (GDP), their unemployment rate and youth unemployment. In this way, Andalusia will receive 1,109 million euros; Catalonia, 993 million; the Community of Madrid, 679 million; and the Valencian Community, 647 million. These four communities receive 68.5% of the total resources. The regional administrations will have time until December 31 to distribute it among their companies.

Which are the requirements?

To access the resources, companies and the self-employed must have their tax domicile in Spanish territory and not be in bankruptcy (a process that begins when a company is insolvent and cannot meet all of the payments owed).

Most importantly, in 2020 the candidate SMEs must have had a drop of at least 30% in their turnover compared to the previous year. The self-employed, for their part, will have to demonstrate that in the set of their quarterly returns of the value added tax (VAT) of 2020 they reflect, at least, 30% less than in the previous year. In all cases, it will be necessary to justify that there was a positive net result in the 2019 accounts.

How much will each company access?

For micro-enterprises (up to 10 employees), the aid will be around 4,000 euros. While, for SMEs (up to 250 employees), the amount could reach up to 200,000 euros. In the case of the self-employed, the way they contribute is taken into consideration. For those who do so by applying the direct estimation method (where the profit is calculated by subtracting expenses from income) the amount ranges from 4,000 to 200,000 euros. The self-employed who quote by modules (a category that simplifies the payment of taxes and that can only use some specific businesses such as bars, hairdressers or taxis) will be able to access a fixed amount of 3,000 euros.

The amount charged by each business, in the case of SMEs and the self-employed in a direct estimation regime, will be established based on the size and the drop in billing:

For SMEs and freelancers (under direct estimation) and with a maximum of 10 employees, whose turnover has fallen by more than 30% in 2020, the maximum aid that will be granted will be 40% of the loss.

For SMEs with more than 10 workers, the support will be 20% of the amount of the loss.

In all cases, the money will have to be used to cover expenses fixed (rents, bills or wages) or debts accumulated since March 2020, that is, since the outbreak of the pandemic.

How to request them?

The aid is still cooking. The central government and the autonomous communities are adjusting the procedures for distributing resources. Since its approval on March 12, 2021, the Executive gave a period of 40 days to sign the bilateral agreements (the documents that will articulate the coordination between the administrations to manage the grants) with each community.

Subsequently, the various regional governments will start up the machinery and launch the calls for companies to request resources. Communities may include additional criteria to those already established. The Minister of Finance, María Jesús Montero, said recently that she is confident that the aid will reach SMEs and the self-employed during this summer.