Last weekend on the corresponding Matchday 16 of the Apertura 2023 tournament, the Tigres UANL and Atlético de San Luis played the penultimate date of the regular phase and the match ended in a 2-2 draw and one of the authors of the feline goals was the all-time top scorer and offensive reference André-Pierre Gignac.
Unfortunately, the French scorer had to come off in the 63rd minute after suffering an apparent blow to his hip that prevented him from continuing in the match. However, it is worth mentioning that until the early hours of Monday, November 6, there is still no official medical report from the San Nicolás de los Garza team.
In this way, the team from Nuevo León not only finished the game with the annoyance of letting the three points escape on the hour mark, but now they are also worried about the health status of their goalscorer and offensive reference in the Liguilla.
In the event that the 37-year-old striker does not arrive in condition to play the last day, it would be the fifth game he has missed during the Apertura 2023. Previously he was not on dates 1 and 2 against Puebla and Juárez, respectively; He was not called up for matchday 6 against Pumas and on matchday 14, due to an accumulation of cards, he did not see activity against Chivas.
In this way, on Matchday 17, the cats will receive a visit from the general leader, Club América, and will seek to beat those of André Jardine who have not known defeat since Matchday 1 in order to secure their place as second in the standings, once the Águilas have already secured the lead with 39 units.
It is worth mentioning that the team Robert Dante Siboldi They have generated quite a few doubts in their last games, as they have just lost to Tijuana and tied in the last minute against Atlético de San Luis, so they need to improve their performance to try to give the Azulcrema team a good game.
