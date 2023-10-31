Peskov: Russia can help Kuzmichev, detained in France, if he wishes

Russian billionaire Alexey Kuzmichev, whose detention in France became known the day before, on October 30, if he wishes and after familiarizing himself with the details of the case, will receive the necessary help as a Russian citizen, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said. According to journalists, the co-owner of Alfa Group is suspected of fraud and money laundering.

Kuzmichev was detained for 48 hours

mass media wrotethat the arrest was preceded by searches that took place in Kuzmichev’s Parisian home and his villa in Saint-Tropez, and 60 people participated in the investigative actions, including police officers from the Central Directorate for Combating Corruption and Financial and Tax Offenses.

Photo: LetterOne Group / Wikimedia Commons

As stated by the French prosecutor’s office, the billionaire was sent into custody on the morning of October 30, and he can remain there for up to 48 hours. In the department clarifiedthat the Russian is the only one detained as part of a preliminary investigation into money laundering, tax crimes and violations of international sanctions.

Searches took place yesterday in numerous places, especially in the Var department and in Kuzmichev's Paris apartment as part of a preliminary investigation French Prosecutor's Office

Russia will help the billionaire if he wants

Commenting on the relevant information, the press secretary of the Russian president, Dmitry Peskov, explained that after a detailed familiarization through the diplomatic mission with the circumstances of the case and if the detainee himself wishes, they will be able to provide support to Kuzmichev.

After receiving the information, and if the detainee so wishes, of course, we will assist in protecting his rights as a citizen of Russia Dmitry PeskovPress Secretary of the President of Russia

The Russian embassy in France, in turn, confirmed this readiness, clarifying that the French authorities have not yet didn’t notify consular offices about the detention of a citizen of the country.

Co-owner of Alfa Group, resident of France and yacht owner

61-year-old Alexey Kuzmichev, regularly included in the top 20 richest Russians according to Forbes, is one of the founders of Alfa Group. The billionaire came under EU sanctions in March last year, at the same time French authorities seized both of his yachts. In the relevant documents it was saidthat Kuzmichev “is considered one of the most influential people in Russia.” Moreover, at the time of the imposition of sanctions, he was in France.

Photo: Dmitry Lebedev / Kommersant

In August 2023, the United States introduced blocking sanctions against Kuzmichev; before this, restrictions were initiated by Australia, Great Britain, Canada and some other countries. The Americans caught the businessman working in the financial sector of the Russian economy.

After the introduction of restrictions, Kuzmichev and his partner German Khan stopped listed as beneficiaries of Alfa Bank, although before that, through ABH Holdings, they owned 21 and 16 percent of shares in the bank’s capital.

In a French court, a billionaire from Russia claimed the right to use his yachts and even achieved declaring the detention of one of them illegal. In his lawsuit, Kuzmichev demanded permission to take boat trips along the French Riviera on the yacht La Petite Ourse II.