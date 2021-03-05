“One day I discovered the choripán with kimchi And it blew my mind I spent days looking for recipes, videos, papers. I thought: How did it not occur to me before? It is said by the journalist Tomás Linch, editor specialized in gastronomy and lover of that very particular combination of the Argentine and the Korean, the fatty and the acidic.

He says it but they could say it more and more porteños. Kimchi expands to businesses, menus and palates 19,000 kilometers from their place of origin. It is eaten at traditional community restaurants or recent Korean or local openings. And it seeps, too, into the so-called Argentine grill.

Unmissable in classic restaurants Like A Korean Song, Bi Won or Take, it is also key in the newer Mr. Ho, Fa Song Song, Na Num and Žuti. It even appears in proposals that, without being Korean cuisine, bet on it: as a pizza topping at CANCHA, a fried chicken sandwich at Nola or Sacro’s dumplings, just three examples out of many.

But, what is that food that you see in more and more pantries and Buenos Aires menus? First of all, it is necessary to clarify: kimchi is not strictly a food. “It is a technique to approach the preservation of vegetables,” warns Linch, who is preparing a book on fermented products that will be out in June.

Kimchi, a Korean classic that is expanding in the City.

Fermentation is part of the nutritional appeal of kimchi, which makes many porteños dare to try it, although for this very characteristic eating it implies open up to a new world.

“During fermentation probiotics are generated, which benefit the immune system -states Moonhaeng Cho, director of the Korean Cultural Center in Buenos Aires-. In addition, kimchi has seasonings that provide vitamins, minerals and fiber. For us it is almost impossible to imagine life without it, not only because it represents our identity, but also because it is part of our health ”.

At photo time, say kimchi!

To such an extent this technique represents the korean identity that, to smile for a photo, just like Argentines say “Whiskey!”, they say “Kimchi!”. A brand that is now a symbol of pride, but it was not always so on this side of the map.

This is how the chef Kim Bomsu, a teacher at the Korean Cultural Center, remembers it, who arrived in the country in 1998 at the age of seven. “Opening a tupper with kimchi at school it was direct bullying. Now I no longer feel shame but pride ”, he celebrates. That is why he values ​​series, cinema and music, which did a lot to spread the technique in the City.

Kimchi preparation is a tradition among the Korean community

“Not only for Korean movies, but also for Hollywood ones. People think: if that guy in New York eats that food, why not me, ”Kim reasons. And he is surprised by how the palate of his Argentine friends changed: “Before taking them to eat Korean was to give them something exotic, they could like it or not. Now they ask me to eat there and they want spicy! I would never have imagined it”.

Martin Ho agrees with him, who opened his restaurant Mr. Ho five years ago in Morón almost Emilio Lamarca, Floresta. Today is in Paraguay 884, Retiro, another sign -geographic- of how Korean cuisine expanded in the City. “Now there are people who smell kimchi and say ‘How delicious’. That didn’t happen five or six years ago ”.

More than knowing, you have to love

There is another clarification, reassuring for those who still do not know kimchi: “It is very easy to prepare. You do not have to have prior knowledge ”. Sandra Lee assures it behind the open kitchen / bar of the Take restaurant in Flores. He repeats that motto every time he teaches how to do it, in courses he now takes by Zoom.

“But there are some clues,” Lee adds immediately. It is about building a universe of microorganisms, that is why temperature is essential. Also, a good raw material and time to mature well. Y, of course love “, closes, poetic.

Kimchi, a Korean classic that is expanding in the City.

The basic recipe is simple but gives rise to many variations, depending on the vegetable you want to keep. In addition to that base vegetable, there are onion, garlic and ginger, which are usually blended. Also, green onion, carrot and turnip. Carry gochu garu, a kind of ground chili pepper. And not to forget the salt: its quality is the center of kimchi.

The most widespread variant is that of bechu, also called hakusai, a Japanese word that means Chinese cabbage. “There are also two other well-known ones. The kkakdugi, with turnip cut into squares, very crispy. The dongchimi, also made of turnip, which is not spicy because it is very old, from before spicy arrived in Korea with the Portuguese in the 16th century “, details Linch, who calls himself “Kimchi nerd”.

It is that, by fortune or by chance, he was one of the first to pay attention to this fermented in Buenos Aires. That is why she tried many in the City, and she has her favorites: “Of the classics, I really like a fairly fermented one that a Korean grandmother makes in Mama Moon, in Flores. And a modern one that I love is Na Nun’s cucumber restaurant, Marina Lis Ra’s restaurant ”.

Ho cannot be neutral, but tradition supports him: “My favorite is my mother’s, from the restaurant A Korean Song. In his place there are bechu and upstairs, in his store, he has more variants ”.

One of the first local cooks to offer it on her plates was Narda Lepes, which today includes it in the bibimbap of its Comedor restaurant. Also on your to-go list, in times when it was still considered a rarity here. Today there are even ventures that are devoted almost 100% to producing and selling it.

Argentine meat, an unthinkable ally

However, there is still a long way to go. “Kimchi is a very adored flavor in Korea as for us the roast, but here it has a disadvantage to become more popular: itches, and a lot “, Linch analyzes. “There are versions without spice, but hardly anyone works them,” adds Ho.

Another barrier that must be encouraged to cross is its fermented character, which here we only know well in pickled cucumbers, kombucha or, at most, a sauerkraut. “But when you combine kimchi with a carbohydrate and something fatty, it works a lot. That’s why it goes so well with chori “suggests Linch.

He is not the only one who associates kimchi with roast. So does Moonhaeng himself: “For Argentines, grilling is not just about eating meat: it is spending time and sharing the table with family or friends. Similarly, the practice of kimjang, which is the preparation of kimchi as a family to share with neighbors and relatives, it is also a community ritual. For the new friends that I am meeting, eating roast with kimchi is becoming more and more natural ”.

SC