The Attorney General’s Office of Mexico City (FGJCDMX) has initiated an investigation into the crime of theft of objects, following the theft of a mechanical dinosaur valued at approximately 2 million Mexican pesos ($43,9964,220.40 COP)).

The complaint was filed last Tuesday and the robbery took place in the Perisur shopping mall, in the Insurgentes Cuicuilco neighborhood, Coyoacán municipality.

The whistleblower reported that the robbery occurred after the conclusion of the dinosaur exhibit called Jurassic World: The Exhibition, which is being held at the plaza. The day after having put away the representative pieces of the exhibitionnoticed that a copy was missing.

What is Jurassic World: The Exhibition like?

Jurassic World: The Exhibition is an immersive experience that has arrived in Mexico to delight fans of dinosaurs and the franchise’s films. The exhibition, which debuted in Melbourne, Australia, in 2016has been a global phenomenon with more than eight million visitors since its launch.

In Mexico, the exhibition opened its doors to the public on July 12 and will remain open until September. The exhibit allows visitors to embark on an epic adventure aboard a simulated ferry that takes them to Isla Nublar.

There, they can see up close life-size replicas of iconic species such as the Tyrannosaurus rex, Velociraptor, Brachiosaurus and baby dinosaurs, All of them approved by experts working on Hollywood productions.with a great similarity in colors and textures.

The experience also includes a visit to a creation laboratory, similar to the one in the Jurassic World films, where geneticists have discovered how to regenerate various species of dinosaurs.

The total duration of the tour is 45 minutes and The entrance fee is 693 Mexican pesos (152447.60 COP)plus Ticketmaster service charges.

