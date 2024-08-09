According to the criteria of
The ancient Japanese technique It consists of pressing the fingers of the hands in a specific way to relieve certain tensions.which are related to certain joints, carrying out the process without the contact being too strong.
Taking approximately three minutes for each finger, you can start by performing the exercise with your left hand and then move on to your right hand. The belief behind the technique holds that each finger connects with a different organ or emotion.
How each finger is connected according to the Japanese technique to calm down
The theory that shapes the Japanese technique used for years to calm stress and relieve tension in tense situations states that The fingers of the hand connect with emotions and organs in the following way:
- Little finger: pressing it for three minutes can help the skeleton regain harmony and free the mind from anxiety
- Cancellation: It can help you escape negative emotions and generate a feeling of well-being.
- Medium: Pressing it helps to get rid of anger and become less irritable, avoiding anxiety
- Index: helps mitigate the feeling of fear and regain security
- Thumb: Pressing the finger helps to better control depression and anxiety
