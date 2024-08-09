In the moments when stress It dominates people’s mood and it seems impossible to concentrate due to the symptoms it generates, many actions may be futile, but it exists an ancient Japanese techniquecalled Jin Shin Jyutsuthat It can be used to achieve calm and relaxation..

Traditional Eastern medicine is used around the world for its effectiveness in the face of the lack of response from other methods, and the alternatives it can provide to resolve certain critical situations of people. Little known and increasingly relevant due to the surprising results, The Jin Shin Jyutsu method was recently cited by the University of San Diego in California (UCSD).

The ancient Japanese technique It consists of pressing the fingers of the hands in a specific way to relieve certain tensions.which are related to certain joints, carrying out the process without the contact being too strong.

Taking approximately three minutes for each finger, you can start by performing the exercise with your left hand and then move on to your right hand. The belief behind the technique holds that each finger connects with a different organ or emotion.

Japanese technique helps relieve tension and stress.

How each finger is connected according to the Japanese technique to calm down

The theory that shapes the Japanese technique used for years to calm stress and relieve tension in tense situations states that The fingers of the hand connect with emotions and organs in the following way: