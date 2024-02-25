Former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro will lead a demonstration this Sunday to reject coup suspicions against him and with which he seeks to test his political strength in the street.

The right-wing leader He called his followers together starting at 3 p.m.local time (1 pm Colombia time), in the emblematic Paulista Avenue in Sao Paulo, a symbolic place where he already gave some of his most fiery speeches.

On September 7, 2021, on the occasion of Independence Day, Bolsonaro, while still president, launched serious attacks from that avenue against Supreme Court Judge Alexandre de Moraes, who was already investigating him, and assured that he would not abide by his rulings, something that he did not fulfill.

His supporters hope to gather at least 500,000 people. “It will be a peaceful act for our democratic rule of law, for our freedom, for our family,” Bolsonaro said in several videos published on social networks to mobilize his followers.

Bolsonaro's objective with Sunday's marches

The former president's call is his response to a police operation launched on February 8, authorized by the Supreme Court, in which his passport was retained and he was prohibited from leaving the country and maintaining contact with other investigators of the coup plot.

(Also read: Brazil: Supreme Court orders Bolsonaro to hand over his passport in case of the coup attempt)

In the so-called operation Tempus Veritatis (the hour of truth, in Latin) against

Bolsonaro and several of his close allies, including some of his former ministers, there were raids and arrests.

According to the research, The suspects planned to discredit the electronic voting system before the elections, and then they prepared a coup d'état – which was not carried out – against the new government of Lula da Silva.

The former president of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro. See also Brazil and Colombia promote from Latin America South Africa's complaint against Israel for genocide in Gaza

The Police believe that draft decrees passed through Bolsonaro's hands to annul the result of the 2022 elections, which Lula won by a narrow margin, as part of a plan to keep him in power and that he even considered the arrest of Judge De Moraes, and even the president of the National Congress, Rodrigo Pacheco.

With this they sought, according to the records, to avoid the investiture of Lula, in power since January 1, 2023.

The attempt had a final chapter a week later, when Thousands of Bolsonaristas invaded and destroyed the headquarters of the Presidency, the Parliament and the Supreme Court, in Brasilia, to force a military intervention to overthrow the progressive leader.

Last Thursday, the former head of state testified at the police station along with around twenty former collaborators, including three reserve generals who were his ministers (Walter Braga Netto, Paulo Sérgio Nogueira and Augusto Heleno) and Admiral Almir Garnier, former commander. of the Marine.

Bolsonaro, however, calls himself the victim of “persecution” and on Thursday remained silent when questioned by the police.

(You can read: Still polarized, Brazil celebrates the first anniversary of the Bolsonaro uprising)

Supporters of former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro march on Paulista Avenue in Sao Paulo (Brazil).

Surrounded by Justice, before which he also faces other investigations related to covid-19, the misappropriation of State gifts during his mandate and the dissemination of fake news, The right-wing leader now intends to measure his popularity on the street.

In the polls, Bolsonaro remains the leader of the opposition, although he cannot stand in any election, having been disqualified until 2030 precisely for criticizing electronic ballot boxes without evidence.

Governors, congressmen and religious leaders related to their cause are expected to attend Sunday's event.. The governor of the State of Sao Paulo and former Bolsonaro minister, Tarcisio de Freitas, as well as the mayor of the megalopolis, Ricardo Nunes, are expected to participate in the march. In fact, the event is financed by the influential evangelical pastor Silas Malafaia.

(Keep reading: The love relationship that threatens trial against former President Donald Trump in Georgia)

One of Bolsonaro's lawyers, Fabio Wajngarten, indicated on Thursday that He expected between “500,000 and 700,000” protesters, as well as more than a hundred deputies. “On the 25th, I'm going. For Brazil. It will be huge!” wrote Bolsonaro federal deputy Bia Kicis in X.

For Glauco Peres, professor of Political Science at the University of São Paulo (USP), Bolsonaro, who is already disqualified for abuse of power in the 2022 elections, It aims to show that “it has popular and political support” at a time when the siege is tightening around it.

Supporters of former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro march on Paulista Avenue in Sao Paulo (Brazil).

“Bolsonaro is trying to mobilize the political side of the process. It is an attempt at survival to escape possible punishment from Justice. He has always made it very clear that he is afraid of going to prison,” he told Efe.

Although the demonstration can turn against them, as warned by criminal lawyer Maíra Fernandes, guest professor at the Getulio Vargas Foundation (FGV) study center.

“If he were to incite the practice of any crime, with coup statements or statements that attack democratic institutions,” as he did previously, “may run the risk of being arrested” in flagrante or preventively, according to Fernandes.

This would mean “a new practice of crime within a context in which it is already investigated for these crimes,” he warns.

If there is great support, (Bolsonaro) will be able to say that the people are with him,” André Rosa, a political scientist at the University of Brasilia, tells AFP. Otherwise, he will lose “legitimacy,” he adds.

(In other news: Bullets, poison and a plane crash: the fatal fate that haunts Putin's enemies)

If there is great support, (Bolsonaro) will be able to say that the people are with him

The former president asked his followers to march in green and yellow -the colors of the Brazilian flag that he sought to appropriate during his mandate-, but that they do not carry banners or flags. He also requested that there be no demonstrations in other cities in the country.

During his mandate, Bolsonaro's actions were full of slogans against Brazilian institutions, especially the Supreme Federal Court and its judge Alexandre de Moraes.

Israeli flags could also fly on Paulista Avenue among conservative followers who called on social networks to support the Jewish State, after Lula's controversial statements in which he compared the military campaign in Gaza with the Holocaust.

INTERNATIONAL EDITORIAL

*With AFP and EFE