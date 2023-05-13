Jaime Bayley He is one of the Peruvian journalists with extensive experience, especially on television. His name is not only known in Peru, but also enjoys great popularity outside the country. His talent, irreverent style and ease in talking about different topics, not only of public interest, but also regarding his private life, has caused different international media to seek his statements. Such is the case of “Semana”, a Colombian magazine that managed to interview him for his YouTube channel and where the TV host He spoke some details of his privacy.

What is Jaime Bayly’s biggest fear?

In conversation with the director of Semana Magazine, Vicky Dávila, Jaime Bayley He revealed what his biggest fear is. This fact occurred after the journalist asked her why she has always worn a peculiar bangs.

In this regard, the Peruvian journalist based in Miami pointed out that he is terrified of losing his hair. “I am very proud of my hair. I take pills so it doesn’t fall off. I am terrified of being bald. I would rather be powerless.” made clear the author of “The Last Days of the Press”.

Jaime Bayly: why would you move away from television?

After Jaime Bayly revealed that he has a phobia of his hair disappearing, he also confessed that this would be the main reason why he would move away from the small screen.

“I would have to retire from public life and I have made a career of my hair”, held the popular ‘Enfant terrible’. “He puts on a wig,” he commented. Vicky Davila, who was interviewing him “It could be fun”He said writer.

Jaime Bayly reveals unknown data about his intimate life

In conversation with Colombian journalist Vicky Dávila, Jaime Bayley He said that he takes medications to treat different problems that afflict him. “If I told you the number of pills I take, to sleep, to stay awake, to meet my wife”, accurate. After this confession, the communicator asked Bayly for more details about the intimate life she leads with her partner Silvia Núñez del Arco.

On the other hand, the Peruvian writer spoke about the drugs he used at the time and the reasons why he decided to leave them.