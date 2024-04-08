During the recent presidential debate in Mexicocandidate Xóchitl Gálvez launched accusations against Claudia Sheinbaum on the use of ivermectin to treat COVID-19. But what really is ivermectin and what is its legitimate medical use?

The ivermectina broad-spectrum antiparasitic, has been a mainstay in the treatment of parasitic diseases in both humans and animals since the 1980s.

Originally intended for combat conditions such as onchocerciasis and strongyloidiasisits effectiveness has been endorsed by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Mayo Clinic in the treatment of parasites.

However, controversy arises when its use against COVID-19 is discussed. Although some countries have chosen to use it as a preventive or treatment measure, the WHO has expressed reservations about its effectiveness due to the lack of solid evidence.

Experts point out that the limited number of clinical studies and inconclusive adverse events do not support its widespread use.

What is Ivermectin?

Ivermectin is an antiparasitic medication used to treat various diseases caused by parasites. It was initially developed to combat onchocerciasis, a disease that can cause blindness. However, its use has spread to treat a variety of parasitic diseases, both in humans and animals.

How does it work?

Ivermectin acts on the parasites' nervous system, causing paralysis and death by interfering with chloride channels in the parasites' nerve and muscle cells. It can also affect the host's immune system, contributing to its ability to treat certain infectious diseases.

Side effects and responsible use

While ivermectin is generally considered safe and effective, it can have side effects such as nausea, diarrhea, dizziness, and allergic reactions. It is crucial that its use is supervised by a health professional and that proper dosage instructions are followed.