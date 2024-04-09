The horse tail It is a plant that grows in various areas of the world and prefers humid places, it has been used recurrently in home remedies for various diseases. Horsetail is commonly drunk in infusions.

Horsetail is classified as an aromatic plant whose scientific name is Equisetum arvense, to which it has been linked withn positive health effects from having compounds such as silicaaccording to Healthline experts.

Horsetail is also rich in antioxidants; It can also be taken in the form of capsules or supplements.

Properties of horsetail tea: What is known so far

Although it has traditionally been used for relieve body pain and benefit the kidneys, scientific evidence on its effects is still limited. However, some potential benefits have been identified:

Diuretic effect: Historically, it has been used for its diuretic capacity, which can benefit the renal system. Although some studies support this effect, more research is required to understand its full impact.

Kidney support: It has been suggested use in the treatment of various kidney conditions, such as urethritis or kidney stones. However, this claim still lacks solid evidence.

Bone health: Due to its silica content, it could help in the treatment of osteoporosis, although more research is needed to confirm its effectiveness.

Possible anti-inflammatory effect: Some preliminary studies suggest that its compounds could have anti-inflammatory propertiesbut this area requires more exploration.

Benefits for hair: silica present in horsetail could promote healthy hair and nails, although this claim also needs more scientific support.

How to consume horsetail tea

Due to the lack of conclusive studies, there is no established recommended dosage. However, it is suggested not to exceed 900 mg per day. To prepare the infusion, simply boil the plant in water for a few minutes and then strain it. It is important to keep in mind that its flavor is peculiar and some choose to sweeten it, although this can affect its properties.

Precautions and Contraindications

Although generally safe, excessive horsetail consumption can cause side effects, such as reduced vitamin B1 levels or complications in people with certain medical conditions.

Furthermore, its use is discouraged during pregnancy and breastfeeding due to the lack of studies on the matter.

It is always advisable to consult with a health professional before incorporating any supplement into your regular diet.