“You’re doing a story on Chicanos and you’ve come here? Well, there’s no better place to start.”

We’re in Chicano Park, in the heart of Barrio Logan, San Diego’s oldest Mexican-American neighborhood, and Roberto R. Pozos is showing us a mural.

The park, located under the freeway overpasses, houses one of the largest collections of outdoor paintings in the United States, reminding us that the place is a symbol of resistance.

“What you see was an appropriation, not something they gave us,” remarks R. Pozos.

With his comment he goes back to the 1960s, when the construction of Interstate 5 and a bridge split the neighborhood in two. Part of its land was expropriated and more than 5,000 houses and businesses destroyed, replaced by the huge concrete columns on which the colorful murals now stand.

To compensate for what was lost, the neighbors demanded the construction of a park. But since the city council had other plans for the parcel and inspired by a civil rights movement that was gaining strength at the time, they occupied it.

Twelve days they were there, until they managed to stop the works, and they planted cacti, flowers and native trees. It was 1970.

“It’s probably the only time in most of our lives that we had a voice, a voice over something we wanted,” José Gómez, one of the protest leaders, said in the 1988 documentary Chicano Park. “You know, it’s not a big park, but it’s our park.”

That claim of belonging, the cry to make themselves visible and to be heard, the spirit of resistance and defiance on which the park was built is the very DNA of the Chicano identity.

But what does it really mean? Who are the Chicanos?

Let’s go by parts.

First, what is it not?

Chicano/Chicana is an identity, but not ethnic or national.

“It is not connected to a nation,” Axejandro J. Gradilla, associate professor of Chicana and Chicano Studies at California State University, Fullerton, tells BBC Mundo.

So what is it?

“It’s a point of view, how you see the world and how you interact politically and culturally,” a chosen political identity, Gradilla clarifies.

Although the term was already used in the United States in a pejorative way, as a synonym for “street”, “rude”, “rogue” or “rogue”, it acquired this other dimension in the 1960s and 1970s.

It did so closely linked to an activism that encompassed a whole series of demands —from the resumption of land concessions and the vindication of the rights of agricultural workers, to the right to a quality education or to vote— and whose objective was empower the American population of Mexican descent.

“To become empowered, you first had to name yourself,” explains Jennie Luna, also a professor of Chicana and Chicano Studies but at California State University, Channel Islands.

“You had to find a way of calling yourself that would escape colonial logic, that would not respond to the logic of the nation-state and would not be imposed by a government or borders,” he continues.

But why?

After all, they were the descendants of the native population of those US territories that previously belonged to Mexico (California, Arizona, Texas, New Mexico, Nevada, Utah and parts of Colorado and Wyoming), or those who arrived in different migratory waves.

“They had been here for generations and they weren’t exactly Mexican. Many had never been to Mexico, their only link to the country was their grandparents, some didn’t even speak Spanish,” he explains.

“We are in-between people,” says Bill Esparza, journalist and food critic, who was born and raised in Northern California, in Spanglish, “we are in the middle.”

“We were Americans, we grew up with that culture, but we also had our own culture, and neither Anglo-Americans nor Mexicans saw us as part of them,” he explains.

The one chosen to give a name to that identity of those who were “neither from here nor from there” was Chicano, with the same logic with which the Afro-American civil rights movement appropriated “black”, giving value to a term that it was often used to insult them, Gradilla notes.

And where does it come from?

“There are different theories, but the most accepted one suggests that it derives from the Mexica word, the name that the inhabitants of Tenochtitlan gave themselves. Calling them Aztecs came later,” says Luna.

That is, those indigenous people who founded the city of Mexico-Tenochtitlan, which after the conquest and independence is the country we know today.

So are all Mexican-Americans Chicanos?

“No, not all Mexican-Americans feel Chicano. As is always the case with identity issues, this is not monolithic,” Luna clarifies.

For some, the term still has a pejorative connotation and they prefer not to be associated with it.

“I identify with it, although I didn’t grow up using it,” Melissa Hidalgo, who grew up on the border of Los Angeles and Orange County, tells BBC Mundo, has a doctorate in Literature at the University of California, San Diego and teaches in the Department of Women’s, Gender, and Sexuality Studies at California State University, Long Beach.

“In my family, Chicano was considered a dirty word —dirty word, he says in English—. They just wanted to work. For us, Chicanos were people who got into trouble—some trouble makers—. My parents tried to keep us away from that: according to them, we were Americans. They didn’t teach us Spanish,” he continues. “It was clearly the response to a factor of racism.”

Hidalgo, who was born in 1974 and belongs to a generation after the activism we talked about earlier and is known as the Chicano Movement, came to be labeled as such later. “I got there through my identification as a lesbian and a feminist, by reading Chicana authors,” she says.

“But my sisters, my cousins, a lot of my family still don’t use the term. ‘What is that? I’m Hispanic, or just American,’ they say. It’s wanting to be assimilated, not wanting to be seen as something else.”

Isn’t that synonymous with Hispanic? And what about Latino?

“In recent years, both Hispanics and Latinos have acquired the political connotation that Chicano already had, insofar as they refer to a marginalized population,” says Gradilla, looking for common ground.

“But the first two evoke a European lineage, while Chicano appeals to the indigenous root, native to the Americas,” he clarifies.

Hildago goes further: “It is important to claim Chicano identity now, when we have umbrella terms like Latinx that threaten to flatten or erase all our differences.”

And what makes Chicanos different from other Latino communities in the US?

“What makes us different is that we are not an immigrant community,” Hidalgo replies.

“We cannot be associated with those who are now trying to cross the border, with the domestic workers who came from different Latin American countries and are being exploited in the US, we have nothing to do with the Venezuelans or the Cubans. who sought asylum here,” he elaborates.

“We have been in this place for generations, some of us speak Spanish and others do not, we are assimilated although at the same time we continue to be victims of racism,” he continues.

“We are from the area of ​​northern Mexico and southern California. That border region is what truly defines what it is to be a Chicana.”

Back in Chicano Park, in San Diego, Cristina paints a representation of Mother Earth at the base of one of the columns that support the highway.

“Chicana is our blood, what we are. It means that we are native here and it manifests itself in everything we do, such as art, music, gastronomy,” he summarizes.

“It is a spirit that we share with other communities that live in border areas: the coexistence of two cultures, the idea that the border crossed us,” says R. Pozos, on the scaffolding, in a different way.

He was right: Chicano Park was a good starting point.

