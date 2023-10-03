After becoming parents for the first timeCynthia Rodríguez and Carlos Riveraface an unexpected challenge related to their child’s health, Lion.

The former host of the star program TV Azteca‘Come Joy’, and the interpreter of ‘Let what is ours stay ours‘, a diagnosis was announced that has generated concern in those around him and among his followers.

Through social networks, Cynthia Rodriguez revealed when her baby was two months old that doctors diagnosed him with a allergy to the protein Cow milka condition that implies that the child must avoid any product that contains this protein to prevent uncomfortable symptoms.

The little Lion’s body cannot process this molecule, which is generally considered essential in the nutrition of newborns.

“Lioncito has an allergy to cow’s milk protein. So, since I am breastfeeding him, I cannot consume any dairy products. This is only temporary. My diet has been completely milk-free,” the mother explained.

Furthermore, Cynthia confessed that her son cannot digest this protein, which means that his diet is based exclusively on Breastfeedingwhich is why former participant of “The academy” has adapted his own diet to ensure that León does not suffer any negative impacts.

Lactose intolerance in babies is a condition that has gained relevance in recent years, according to studies by the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM).

Typical symptoms in babies include colic, diarrhea, vomiting, and rashes after consuming dairy products.

According to a study by the UNAM Faculty of Medicine, the most effective treatment involves adjusting the baby’s diet, and in many cases, breastfeeding remains the best option, since breast milk contains lower levels of lactose compared to breast milk. with cow’s milk.

