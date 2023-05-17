as well said Magaly Medina“television is a jungle”, and this he knows Nathaly Julcawho has become a great reporter and icon of the ampays of ATV among the great professional competition that exists in the media. Now, she stands out in the world of entertainment for giving a fun and colloquial tone to the notes that the program broadcasts, a particularity that causes laughter among Peruvian families. We tell you how she came to work with the ‘Urraca’ and how they get along.

The beginnings of Nathaly Julca on TV

The young reporter made her first steps at Panamericana TV, the cradle of television journalism, when she was an intern for two consecutive years. Due to her shy attitudes towards her classmates, she was nicknamed the ‘Mute’.

—How did you enter the world of television?

“I wasn’t one to talk much. I didn’t study Journalism to be a reporter, I studied Journalism because I want to become a producer, be a producer at some point.

Julca entered the program “On the sixth day” and served as a reporter and made her first note of shows. There she learned to produce this type of content, to announce (although her interpretation was not the same as what she does today on ATV).

She applied, but was never called. However, one of her classmates showed one of her notes to Rosario Vicentello and, later, to Renzo Madrid, producer of “Amor, amor, amor”, and she liked it. The next day she appeared on the program for the respective interview and entered.

—How did you start working with ‘Peluchín?

“He was demanding. I had to deliver 2 notes a day. I was fitting in and there I lost a lot of weight. I came to weigh 54 kilos, my hair began to fall out due to stress, I slept 4 hours and was very demanding. I remember that I entered at 11:00 am and went home at dawn and it was because it also took me a long time to write, to look for my note, to go out, but I was a beginner’s luck.

—Do you remember any experience from your work with Rodrigo and Gigi?

—They called me ‘Pulpina’. I hated going to the airport because it was a war between sportswriters and entertainment programs. They sent me at 5:00 am to wait for the Peruvian team and, to top it off, Paolo Guerrero answered the joke.

Nathaly Julca reveals what it is like to work with Magaly Medina

—Why did you leave “Love, love, love”?

— I went to Exitosa, but then I decide to come back. When I return, Gigi and Rodrigo leave and Janet, ‘Zorro’ Zupe, Karla Tarazona and Katy Sheen drive. I was in my comfort zone there, nobody told me anything. Two colleagues who were at ATV suggested that I work on “Magaly TV”, but it was a risk because I didn’t know the producer or anyone else. I passed the interview, I entered and it was complicated because Magaly reviews your notes. The producer may like it, but ultimately she approves. Every day there is a meeting with her.

—How is working with Magaly Medina? What stands out the most?

—Magaly is demanding and helps you improve every day. Thank God, with me it has been just and necessary. Punctual. You know when you scrub it, the calls for attention have not been for the pure ones. I have to keep an eye on everything because everything is online and Magaly is also online.

Magaly recently gave me a piece of advice that I repeat daily, which is “the opinions of others belong to others.” If I want, they affect me. I was able to have that closeness at work, but there is always a limit. She knows when they want to force her to like her.

The voice-over symbol of the AMPAYS

—How does it feel to be the voice of the ampays?

—I can’t quite believe it. I lead my normal life, but people recognize me and ask me for greetings to their friends and give me roche. I am well beaten. Can’t. Announcer in a single booth. It is a character, you get into the character of the gossipy, tardy neighbor, the one who comes with the gossip. I try to use colloquial words and those that are used in a neighborhood. I’m from the neighborhood. I’m always close to people who call names and use slang and I get things from there.

