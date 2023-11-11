Francesca Michielin and the gaffe on Ivan Graziani

Francesca Michielin’s gaffe during the last episode of X Factor. Embarrassment for guests Colapesce and Di Martino. “There’s a crazy duet with Ivan Graziani. Wow how did it go? How was it working with him?” asks Michielin. It’s a shame that Graziani died in 1997. Colapesce’s embarrassment is evident: “With him… It was beautiful, in the sense of thanks to his son, who brought us this unreleased song to which we wrote a chorus. We entered on tiptoe, he is a giant that we love very much. In the end the son listened to the our work and the family was also very happy with what we had done, so we decided to publish it.”

Someone explain to Francesca Michielin that Ivan Graziani died in 1997.

WOW#XF2023 pic.twitter.com/ZsfH0xbleS — ApocaFede (@DrApocalypse) November 10, 2023

Subscribe to the newsletter

