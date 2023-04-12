More than a year after the start of the war in Ukraine, correspondent Eva Cukier sees repression in Russia taking increasingly extreme forms. Not only journalists and opposition members are silenced, but critical citizens are increasingly targeted as well. What is it like to live under such a repressive regime?
Do you have questions, suggestions or ideas about our journalism? Then email our ombudsman at [email protected]
- Guest:
- Eva Cukier
- Presentation:
- Gabriella Ader
- Editorial:
- Liz Dautzenberg, Iris Verhulsdonk and Ignace Schoot
- Edit:
- JP Geersing
- coordination:
- Henk Ruigrok van der Werven
- Photo:
- Stringer/EPA
#live #growing #repression #Russia
Leave a Reply