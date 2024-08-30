According to the criteria of
Paul Henrich, a rancher from Quemado, Texas He disagreed with the policies adopted by Joe Biden regarding immigrants and even assured that “in the future we will see another September 11” as a consequence of this.
For his part, a Del Rio resident named Diane revealed that he faces daily life the possibility of meeting undocumented people at the door of your home and is concerned about his safety.
Kamala Harris’ position on the situation of undocumented immigrants in the United States
As a candidate for the Democratic Party, Kamala Harris is showing caution regarding immigration policies in the United Statesaware that this could mean a significant change for citizens at the polls. Four years ago, he was harshly critical of Donald Trump’s border wall, but today the story could be different.
“As I said, Trump’s border wall is a complete waste of taxpayer money and will not make us safer,” Harris said in 2020, but now, according to the site Axios, He made a commitment to approve the bill that allocates unspent funds to the border wall to provide greater security.
