The Situation of undocumented immigrants in the United Statesthat is, people who sneak into the country illegally, carry year after year it remains an important issue on the political agenda, for which several administrative and security measures have already been implemented to stop these situations, but there are people who suffer it more closely.

According to the criteria of

Those who live in areas close to the United States borders see daily How migrants organize to enter the country and Many of them fear for their safety.according to what neighbors on the Texas border told him Fox News Digital.

Paul Henrich, a rancher from Quemado, Texas He disagreed with the policies adopted by Joe Biden regarding immigrants and even assured that “in the future we will see another September 11” as a consequence of this.

For his part, a Del Rio resident named Diane revealed that he faces daily life the possibility of meeting undocumented people at the door of your home and is concerned about his safety.

Donald Trump plans to crack down on undocumented immigrants in the United States Photo:iStock Share

Kamala Harris’ position on the situation of undocumented immigrants in the United States

As a candidate for the Democratic Party, Kamala Harris is showing caution regarding immigration policies in the United Statesaware that this could mean a significant change for citizens at the polls. Four years ago, he was harshly critical of Donald Trump’s border wall, but today the story could be different.

“As I said, Trump’s border wall is a complete waste of taxpayer money and will not make us safer,” Harris said in 2020, but now, according to the site Axios, He made a commitment to approve the bill that allocates unspent funds to the border wall to provide greater security.