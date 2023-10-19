Since Hamas’s attack on Israel, the Israeli army has been fully committed to retaliation. 19-year-old Palestinian Ruba fled the threatened ground offensive in northern Gaza, she tells foreign editor Leonie van Nierop. But actually she doesn’t seem to be safe anywhere anymore.
Do you have questions, suggestions or ideas about our journalism? Please email our ombudsman at [email protected].
- Guest:
- Leonie van Nierop
- Presentation:
- Gabriella Ader
- Editorial:
- Mila-Marie Bleeksma & Ignace Schoot
- Edit:
- Misja van Waterschoot
- Coordination:
- Henk Ruigrok van der Werven
- Photo:
- Mohammed Saber/EPA
#live #Gaza