EL PAÍS is preparing a series of reports on the future of young people in Spain. We will address issues such as housing, training, work, work-life balance, changing priorities or expectations for the future and the state of mind of a generation that has grown up and has become an adult between two great crises.

If you are between 18 and 34 years old, we want to know your side of the story. For this we have enabled a WhatsApp line in the number:

You can send us audios, texts, photos or videos. Brevity is valued, about 30 seconds for the audios and 150 words for the texts. The more specific and personal your message is, the better.

Please remember to include your name, your age, place of residence and what you do in order to get in touch with you if necessary. Thank you very much for participating!

Legal terms

By participating by sending your content, you accept the transfer of your rights and the processing of your data for the preparation and publication of reports, as well as to be able to contact you for more information. You can revoke your consent and exercise your rights at any time. For more information, consult our legal terms at this link: https://elpais.com/espana/2021-05-12/proteccion-de-datos-y-cesion-de-derechos-a-el-pais.html.