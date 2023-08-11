Yarita Lizeth is not only a singer of southern huaino, but also a successful businesswoman. The artist owns several businesses in the Puno region, including a luxurious nine-story hotel located in the heart of the city of Juliaca. Here we will tell you how it is inside and how much it costs to stay.

Yarita Lizeth has 13 years of artistic career. Photo: Yarita Lizeth

Where is the Yarita Lizeth hotel located?

Yarita Lizeth’s hotel is called Los Balcones Hotel Suite and it has nine floors. This is located on the corner between Piérola and Maestro streets, 12 blocks from Juliaca square. It is an impressive edition that offers single, double, matrimonial and mini-suite rooms. It also has a cafeteria with American breakfast, 24-hour garage, panoramic views of the city, among others.

According to the interpreter of ‘My horns’, this hotel is the product of her effort and sacrifice throughout her 13-year artistic career. The construction of this hotel occurred along with her other two businesses: Club Roma nightclub and Coco Bongo cevicheria.

What is the luxurious Yarita Lizeth hotel in Puno like?

According to content creator Alfredo Sardon, Yarita Lizeth’s hotel is a “modern” building with “elegant” environments. In addition, it has wood finishes and the rooms are cream-colored with brown. Besides, each one has a private bathroom with hot water 24 hours a day. “The stay at the hotel was very nice,” described the tiktoker.

How much does it cost to spend a night at the luxurious Yarita Lizeth hotel in Puno?

Based on the rate shared by the content creator, staying at the yarita lizeth hotel It goes from S/100 to S/200.

Personal room at S/100

Double room at S/120

Double family room at S/180

Double room at S/170

Triple room at S/200

Mini-suite room at S/150.

