The porn cinema popularized him in his scenes and soon he began to look for a definition “pure pleasure” to feed the morbid. Today, when talking about squirting art it is associated with a kind of “Female ejaculation”, a state of supreme ecstasy that, they say, can generate excitement just by imagining it.

Many sexologists, however, they do not attribute any “virtue” to squirt and they even focus on it as a trauma for the group of women who experience it involuntarily, a somewhat “shameful” and annoying experience associated with the sensation of “peeing on each other.”

The truth is that it does not occur in all relationships and the women who discover it may even be surprised to reach that sensation that is often unknown and about which little is said, or said, also from science.

Is that squirting is a relatively recent research physiological phenomenon: the term began to be heard at a medical level in 2001 and it was not until 2015 that a team of scientists from the Parly II Hospital in France intensified their studies regarding this reaction that the body of some women has to sexual stimulation. But, What is it and how to squirt?

Squirting only began to be studied in 2001.

What is a squirt

During the arousal process of a woman lubrication occurs, an increase in vaginal fluid that facilitates penetration of the penis. Also, at the time of orgasm, what some call “female ejaculation” can occur, the presence of a white fluid -similar to semen- that is produced in the Skene glands (known as “female prostate”) and is “camouflaged” with the vagina’s own lubrication.

As for the squirt -name in English whose translation means “jet” – It is not conventional “female ejaculation” nor is it the counterpart of male ejaculation or anything like it: refers to an abundant -very abundant- quantity of almost colorless liquid (made up of urine and other fluids) that can be expelled in a fiery moment of sexual activity from the orifice of the urethra.

.The real thing is few women spontaneously experience this reaction and many others dream of learning it as one more resource to give themselves pleasure.

If little is known about the female squirt even less about the male squirt, a similar phenomenon that can be achieved manually with a lot of patience, in this case masturbating the head of the penis and then, specifically, vigorously rubbing the glans.

When talking about male squirt also not referenced to ejaculation, but rather a process by which a man expels a “jet” of liquid with a slightly yellowish hue, a slightly strong odor and a somewhat acidic taste similar to urine.

Clitoral suckers often cause squirting.

How to do a female squirt?

Doing a female squirt is a matter of practice and there are also several factors that influence such as reaching a very high level of arousal, mastering the technique (where and how to play, being able to identify the body’s reactions) and, perhaps the most complex, having mind relaxed. It can be a sexual challenge as a couple, but many also decide to experience it alone through masturbation.

The most suitable position of the body is lying on your back and with your legs open. In addition, the pelvis should be as relaxed as possible (a pillow can be placed to lift it).

If the challenge is for two, the foreplay – kisses, glances, caresses – will serve to increase the woman’s sensitivity. And before moving forward with stimulation, vaginal lubrication will help increase the degree of pleasure.

There are those who seek the squirt individually.

The penetration must be done with the fingers or you can also resort to the help of a sex toy such as the famous “satisfyer” or clitoral sucker.

A decisive moment to achieve a squirt in the woman is the stimulation of the so-called G-spot, the area located about five centimeters from the entrance of the vagina, on its front wall (the closest to the navel). The action can also be combined with gentle movements and light massages on the clitoris with the thumb, alternating several speeds.

Another step to elicit the pleasure that comes from a squirt is the contraction of the muscles. To do this, the pelvis must be brought forward by squeezing the buttocks. Within minutes the woman is likely to begin to feel a sensation similar to when she has the urge to urinate. Here it is key not to stop and remain relaxed.

Squirting can occur in both men and women.

When the squirt seems imminent, you can continue with the stimulation or remove your fingers with speed and push the muscles of the vagina as if you want to give birth (at the same time you can stimulate the clitoris or the external lips) until you can release the “jet”. If squirting is achieved in the woman and the fantasy allows one to imagine that it was an “ejaculation”, the experience is also welcome!

Of course, in case that does not happen, it will be a matter of not getting frustrated. You can try again as many times as you want and, if not, remember that there are many other delicious ways to enjoy sexuality.