“Black worms” and ethylene oxide in corona swabs and FFP2 masks? An expert explains what the mysterious phenomena are all about.

The corona pandemic* has been a hit for conspiracy theorists since the beginning: microchips in vaccinations, surveillance by Bill Gates, coronavirus as a biological weapon, deadly ethylene oxide in FFP2 masks and quick test sticks – the list is long. “Disclosure” videos and articles about the coronavirus are spreading very quickly online. There are currently a number of videos circulating on social networks in which strange finds and substances in masks and test kits are reported, such as “black worms”.

Is it just a matter of conspiracy theories and one more attempt of corona deniers and opponents* to ridicule the pandemic or is there really something to the “black worms” and the ethylene oxide in corona sticks and FFP2 masks? Experts have looked at the phenomena – in a video rtl.de explains the medical journalist Dr. Specht, what this is really all about. There is indeed some truth to one thing.

What about the “black worms” on corona swabs and FFP2 masks?

The cotton swabs, which are used in a corona test, and the FFP2 masks are currently causing a sensation and wild discussions on the Internet: If you look closely at the swabs and masks in various videos, small black worms allegedly appear under a microscope move.

“I don’t even know where to start,” says medical journalist Dr. Woodpecker the video rtl.de a. “What I can say from a biological and medical point of view: Nothing fits together here in front and in the back.” And further: According to the medical journalist, the alleged worms on the corona swabs are not “black worms”, but maggots – whether that is is better?

Are there really parasites in corona swabs and FFP2 masks?

“These maggots, they mainly consist of protein, ideally live at temperatures of 20/25 degrees”, explains Dr. Woodpecker continue. But now comes the big but: “If it should have been as described: Buy a new mask, first put it in the oven for 90 minutes at around 50 degrees – then every maggot is broken. It won’t survive it at all. ”So this video is a fake, and even before the mask was put in the oven, it is unlikely that there were any maggots or“ black worms ”on the FFP2 mask.

The editors of the independent association “Correctiv” have also taken a closer look at the phenomenon of “black worms” and had two swabs for corona rapid tests examined by a biologist in the laboratory. The research showed: “It is not about living beings, robots or metal threads, but only fabric fibers that do not pose a proven health risk. They do not move by themselves, but rather through electrostatic charge or drafts ”, like rtl.de reported.

How dangerous is ethylene oxide in cotton swabs and in FFP2 masks?

But the swabs are said to pose a further threat: The cotton swabs are treated with ethylene oxide for sterilization. Ethylene oxide is extremely carcinogenic. Forensic scientist and criminal biologist Dr. Mark Benecke explains to the opposite Corrective: Yes, cotton swabs and swabs are sterilized after they are made. “For this, for example, the gas ethylene oxide is passed over it to kill all germs, viruses and bacteria.”

What is Ethylene Oxide? Ethylene oxide is a colorless, extremely flammable gas and the simplest epoxy. Expoxides are a chemical group of very reactive, cyclic, organic compounds. Ethylene oxide is used as a disinfectant for food, organic insulating materials (wool, plant fibers), textile fibers and medical devices. Ethylene oxide gas kills bacteria, viruses and fungi. Sterilization with ethylene oxide is now a widespread process in the industrial manufacture of medical products, in particular of single-use products such as bandages, sutures or syringes and catheters, but also of surgical instruments and sensitive medical products.

Ethylene oxide is actually toxic and carcinogenic if inhaled. Symptoms of such poisoning are headache, dizziness, and nausea. With increasing dose it comes to twitching, cramps and finally to a coma. But the all-clear has been given: the sterilization process is strictly controlled to ensure that all remaining residues are harmless to humans. Dr. Mark Benecke therefore compares the danger posed by cotton swabs with a visit to a gas station: “The poisonous substances you inhale there are many times more.” *echo24.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.

