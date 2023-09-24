Of Health editorial team

a state of profound unconsciousness from which one does not awaken; It is not predictable how long the patient can resist (a few days or a few hours). Messina Denaro has expressed the will, with the living will, not to undergo any form of therapeutic fury to be kept alive

Matteo Messina Denaro, terminally ill with colon cancer and hospitalized in the inmate ward of the San Salvatore hospital in L’Aquila, in an irreversible coma since 22 September. What does it mean? How long can this condition last?

Meaning of irreversible coma The coma a clinical condition characterized by loss of consciousness, sensation and voluntary motility, while respiratory and cardiac activity remain.

The coma irreversible the last stage of the coma, from which we don’t wake up. In this phase there is no longer any electrical activity of the brain, while cardiac activity persists. One of the signs of the irreversible condition is given by the pupils no longer reacting to light. A patient in an irreversible coma he no longer has mastery of his vital functions. See also Cancer, from tests to new drugs: 10 things you will hear about

How long can it last? It should be remembered that Messina Denaro gave instructions, with his living will, regarding his desire not to undergo any therapeutic harshnessfor which the doctors have suspended treatments (except therapies to alleviate suffering) and are only obliged to hydrate him, but not to resuscitate and feed him. It is not predictable how long the patient can resista few days or a few hours.

Difference with the vegetative state The patient in an awake vegetative statefor example, can open and move his eyes, swallow, breathe independently, maintain the alternation of the sleep-wake cycle, but is not able to follow a visual stimulus with his gaze, utter words or carry out simple verbal orders.

The vegetative state becomes persistent when the c

functional abilities of the brain of the patient are severely and permanently alteredthe possibility of a recovery of consciousness I am very limitedespecially as time goes by.

The persistent vegetative state is often mistakenly confused with brain death, but these are different conditions. See also Cerebral palsy, tests on an exoskeleton capable of improving children's walking are underway

What does brain death mean Brain death occurs when, as required by the regulations in force, brain death is found irreversible cessation

of all brain functionswhich determines the absolute absence of autonomous breathing, consciousness and cerebral control of motor and vegetative functions (temperature, pressure, etc.). Brain death of the patient must be verified by law: Doctors have to do it with neurological criteria whenever clinical conditions are detected, as explained by the experts of National transplant center.

In case of brain death, the electroencephalogram is flat, no motor function is recorded, the sleep cycle, self-awareness and pain perception are absent.