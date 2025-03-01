LaLiga The war against piracy in football is taken seriously. It was last October when Javier Tebas He assured that the first fines had been effective but, a few days ago, the entity reported that it had collaborated in An unprecedented “operation Next to the Europol to neutralize a large number of streaming platforms and illegal IPTVs that were illegally distributing more than 2,500 television channelsreaching more than 22 million users in the world.

The organization of consumers and users (OCU) explains that until recently “the main telephone operators They used IPTV technology for their payment TV emissions“The main problem is that” it is also being used fraudulently through calls IPTV lists either M3U.

What is IPTV?

IPTV are the acronym for Internet protocol TV Or, in Spanish, Internet protocol television. It is a technology that “is used to distribute video signal through broadband connections on the IP protocol,” says the OCU.

Illegal IPTV suppliers that offer copyright content for free continue to fall. Rattanakun via Canva.com

Exist two types of IPTV. The Officers They are those that offer operators such as Movistar in Spain, in which a decoder is used to see the channels. And on the other hand, they are IPTV lists. The OCU says that “these are internet television connections through platforms where some users share lists with links to connect“. It can be done for free or paying a modest price.





How IPTV works and what are the risks of its use

IPTV is in charge of Create a private and direct network between the operator that offers those channels and the user. This allows, says the OCU, to receive those channels “without connecting to the Internet just by having the router and a decoder on.”

The institution also ensures that the channels ” transmit on demandand the operator reserves a bandwidth to provide television services, which guarantees transmission quality. ”

One of the main risks is that ITPV users can face certain legal problemsfor example, a misuse of their personal data, blackmail or that the police access their data. In addition, the service of these lists is not the same as that of a legal one. The OCU insists that There may be technical risks as “that is slower or that you compromise your security because it contains malware that is installed on your computer.”