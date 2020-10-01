Health Tips: In today’s time, to increase metabolism, you are advised to eat some food every 2 to 3 hours. But does eating in a few hours help increase metabolism? Eating something every 3 hours will increase metabolism or not these So don’t know, but eating this again and again will definitely increase the calories throughout the day. You should eat every 3 hours instead of every few hours.

Excess food creates more fat in your body, especially around the organs and leads you to metabolic stress and this Insulin also promotes resistance. In such Fasting Or fasting improves a person’s entire health. When you stop eating, carbohydrate is fuel from 12 hours to 36 hours. thisSo your body makes fat as a source of energy, him “Metabolic Switch”. The same by reason Intermittent Fasting During the recommended 16-hour fast you are advised, so today we will give you Intermittent Fasting Going to tell about the time and eating pattern.

What is it Intermittent Fasting

this There is a pattern of eating food, in which a person stays without eating food for 12-16 hours and the time of eating food is only 6 or 8 hours. you thisI am a normal Intermittent Fasting Diet Plans are telling, which anyone can adopt Intermittent Fasting Diet Switching to thisCan begin with. We you Here bottom Intermittent Fasting Diet Plans are telling, which you can also use to lose weight-

What can you eat and drink Fasting At the time of

thisWhen you do fasting, which you have to do for 16 hours. thisI am allowed to drink plain water, chamomile tea, rose tea, ginger tea, black tea etc. without any sweet. thisApart from this, you can eat juice of fresh vegetables. You are not allowed any pack snacks, vegetables and fruits during these 16 hours.

Beginner’s guide what is Intermittent Fast key

thisIn the beginning people this It is suggested that you aim for a fast of 12 hours after eating your last and thisTry to keep it for 14 hours. Again him Take up to 16 hours. Gradually increase your fasting stage and drink lots of water to avoid headache, so that you can keep yourself hydrated.

How often should Intermittent Fast?

thisYou can do this for 30 days. If you want to lose weight then you this60 days and those who are trying to maintain weight or want to have longevity and better health, then thisCan do it 2 days a week.

What are Intermittent Fasting Advantages of?

According to research Intermittent Fasting Helps in reducing weight and also reduces signs of aging. thisApart from this It helps in improving the health of the heart, improving the functions of the brain and enhancing the life of a human being. thisAs well this Reduces inflammation in the body and is useful in improving insulin resistance, thisBlood sugar remains under level control. this It is helpful in preventing diabetes and many health related problems.

Intermittent Fasting How to help in weight loss

Your body spends 70–80% of the energy needed in the digestive process, leaving only 20% energy left to keep your body fit. thisFor when you fast, you provide your body with energy to repair. this Serum brings down insulin levels which means- this Helps reduce fat by reducing insulin resistance. thisFor a certain time, eating food helps to limit calories and reduce hunger, and extra snacks reduce calorie intake.

Intermittent Fasting Has any side effects

As long as you remain hydrated and eat a well-balanced diet, thisHas no side effects. thisSo you have to understand that, this Calorie restrictor Diet Not plan this Is an approach that organizes eating patterns.

Any other Fasting How is different from Intermittent FastingThe

Intermittent Fasting It means fasting intermittently i.e. eating patterns similar to Ramadan. Most fasting restricts calories but Intermittent Fasting It is helpful in limiting eating time. Eating certain foods is avoided in fasting, while Intermittent Fasting Does not limit food intake, if food is balanced and nutritious. Although people eat more on the next day of fasting, but Intermittent Fasting Reduces appetite and craving.

When to avoid Intermittent Fasting From

People with insulin, cancer, unable to gain weight, lactating mothers, pregnant women, people dependent on certain drugs, who have low blood pressure thisshould avoid. Intermittent Fasting Always consult your doctor before starting. thisApart from this, if you are unhealthy, then you should avoid fasting of any kind. In such a situation, it is important that you always eat light food at night because eating heavy food can cause fatigue.

What foods should be eaten Intermittent Fasting While eating

In this case, you will have fruits, vegetables, millet, oats, brown beansthis, Lentils, lean chicken, eggs, nuts, milk and milk products should be consumed.

