If you open Google Earth and go to the outskirts of the city ​​of Exmouth, in the northwestern cape of Australia, You will probably be able to come across an image that can only be seen from space: a perfect copper-colored hexagon in the middle of a barren and deserted terrain.

With the sea around it, a path made of what appears to be stone or pavement, this structure has attracted the attention of many users and locals who were unaware of its existence. In fact, its symmetry and enigmatic air have made it a mysterious structure that has sparked all kinds of theories, such as that it is a secret base similar to area 51.

However, the truth is that, despite the fact that it does have to do with United States and Australian Armed Forces, is not an associated base. Or at least that’s what they claim.

The disappearance of Harold E. Holt

You may think that this has nothing to do with building, but trust us, we assure you that it is important before we explain about the foundation.

Some years ago, In 1967, the Prime Minister of Australia, Harold Holt, disappeared in Australian waters while swimming on a calm December afternoon. After the event, large operations were carried out that in the end they never found the body.

The authorities stated that he most likely died from accidental drowning and that the tide would have dragged him to an unreachable point. But the statements, more than appeasing the population, led to the creation of conspiracy theories around his strange disappearance.

Various theories on the internet indicate that He really was a Chinese spy and that he had been picked up by a submarine, to later take refuge in the Asian country and thus not face any type of charge. Others say that the US Central Investigation Agency assassinated him because of political moves he might have had behind the scenes with Vietnam.

December 17, 1967: Australia’s 17th Prime Minister Harold Holt went missing while swimming at Cheviot Beach, near Portsea. His body from him was never recovered. He had served as Prime Minister since January 1966. pic.twitter.com/r13luM36yD — Canberra Insider (@CanberraInsider) December 17, 2022

It was even believed that she had faked her death to escape media pressure and be able to go off with a lover to start a new life.

The truth is that nothing that has been said has been proven and the arguments that support these hypotheses are based on speculation, becoming another of the internet conspiracy theories.

Now, what does this have to do with the mysterious hexagon off the Australian coast?

A base in his memory

that great building located six kilometers north of the city of Exmouth, Australia, and two thousand kilometers from the city of Perth, is a secret naval communications base that is operated by the Australian Department of Defense on behalf of the Australian and United States governments.

Both the base and the city were built simultaneously, so that families dependent on United States Navy personnel could live there. Or at least that’s how the author George Munster relates it, in his book ‘State Secrets’.

It should be noted that, in the first instance, his name was not Holt, but rather by 1967 it was known as ‘US Naval Communication Station North West Cap’. It was not until 1968 that it changed its name in order to pay homage to the late Prime Minister.

The station was commissioned in 1963.

Now, entering a military base is not easy, so the information that is available about what is inside is quite limited but, thanks to the book ‘Raven Rock: The story of the secret plan of the US government. to save himself while the rest of us die’, by Garrett Graff, It was revealed that the communications station is made up of 13 radio towers and the tallest -known as ‘Tower Zero’- is in the middle, being the axis that unites the others in a practically perfect hexagon.

In addition, in 2017 the facility hosted the Space Surveillance Telescope, which was flown from the White Sands Missile Range, New Mexicoin order to fill an empty coverage space, since this is used to detect and catalog satellites, space debris or any object that may be close to the earth.

The most powerful broadcast station in the south

If you are wondering what this database can actually do and how it works, you are reading the right article.

According to the Australian Government, the facility sends radio signals to US Navy and Royal Australian Navy ships and submarines in the western Pacific Ocean and eastern Indian Ocean through different high-tech tools.

The station is considered one of the most powerful in the southern hemisphere and is used by the US and Australian naval forces. See also Melissa Lucio: they stop the execution of the first Latina sentenced to death

Thanks to this and its coverage, it is considered the most powerful military transmission station in the southern hemisphere.

On the other hand, it has an important addition and that is that since 2011 it began to be used as an important point to carry out follow-ups related to space exploration. Not only because of the telescope that was installed there, but also because a space surveillance radar is being installed and, a Once completed, it will be remotely operated by Royal Australian Air Force personnel.

In addition, they produce their own energy, treat their drinking water and are practically self-sustaining in terms of services. Food is supplied by the surrounding regions, as well as other types of items such as medicines or clothing.

