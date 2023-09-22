Infonavit Partner is the platform for beneficiaries of the Institute of the National Housing Fund for Workers, which allows beneficiaries to get exclusive promotions and discounts of up to 45% of their total purchases on products and services from various brandsand it is not necessary that they have credit, or meet any other requirement.

In addition, being an Infonavit Member has no cost, but there are offers on video games, music platforms, amusement parks, aquariums, restaurants, health products and even courses, to name just a few.

To be a beneficiary You do not need to have credit or meet any other requirement. Here we tell you how you can register and the discounts you can get.

What are the discounts?

According to Socio Infonavit, among the benefits of enrolling in the program are the following:

Up to 15% discount on Xbox One live and game products

Up to 2% discount on Amazon

Discounts for pursuing a doctorate at the IEXE University

Up to 3% discount on Spotify

Special General Admission Tickets at Six Flags

60% discount on one-year Open English Jr license

Up to 30% discount on Cinépolis tickets and candy stores

15% discount at Devlyn ophthalmic clinic

Up to 10% discount on Nintendo products

There are also discounts in shoe stores, streaming platforms, cafes, entrepreneurship programs, laboratories, furniture stores, among others. The offers are all year round.

How to become an infonavit member?

Enter My Infonavit Account Choose the “My profile” option and select “Infonavit Partner” Click on “I want to be an Infonavit member” When you enter Infonavit Partner, click on “Register” Enter your Social Security Number and the same password you use for My Infonavit Account

Currently there are 130,334 people who are already registered with Socio Infonavit and who can enjoy the more than 130 benefits that the Institute offers in alliance with more than 70 brands.

