Estadão Content
08/26/2024 – 20:06

In recent weeks, an increase in fires has been recorded in Brazil, from the Amazon to the Pantanal, passing through the state of São Paulo, which had a record number of fire outbreaks and where 48 municipalities remain on maximum alert.

As a result, much of the country’s territory was covered in smoke. Ten states, in addition to Bolivia, Peru and Paraguay, were affected by the smoke produced by the fires that spread throughout the country, as shown by the Center for Weather Forecasting and Climate Studies (CPTEC), of the National Institute for Space Research (INPE).

The scenario placed Brazil as the fifth country with the most polluted air in the world on the 15th. International monitoring is carried out by the World’s Air Quality Index (WAQI) platform, which has been cataloging air quality in the world since 2007.

The Sun observed at the end of last week had an abnormal color: bright orange, almost red. USP Chemistry professor Reinaldo Bazito explains that this phenomenon is caused precisely by smoke. “Incomplete combustion generates compounds such as polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons, which are quite toxic, and ash. We call this particular material, which causes the Sun’s orange color, because it disperses light in a different way,” he says.

Bazito explains that this material is the product of the fires that causes the most damage to human health. “They are microparticles that we can inhale, and that go straight to the lungs, causing respiratory problems.” To prevent this from happening, the specialist states that wearing a mask is effective.

Other compounds formed by fires are nitrogen oxides, as highlighted by the USP professor. “When fires occur, we heat the air, and there is nitrogen in the air. Thus, nitrogen oxides are formed, which are irritating to the airways and can form tropospheric ozone.” This last chemical product has a high oxidative power, and therefore causes damage to plants.

Other compounds in smoke from wildfires

When fires occur in areas of vegetation – which is the case in Brazil now – carbon is being burned. As a result, Bazito explains, carbon dioxide (CO2) is formed, one of the main causes of the greenhouse effect, as well as, to a lesser extent, carbon monoxide (CO), which is toxic. When inhaled, this gas can prevent the transport of oxygen in the human body, which can be fatal.

Furthermore, the smoke from the fires also contains sulfur (S), as Bazito explains, which is one of the main causes of acid rain. “Sulfur dioxide turns into sulfuric acid when it comes into contact with water. When it rains, this changes the pH of the water, which can cause corrosion in civil construction and affect plants.” The expert states that there is a chance of acid rain after these fires, because much of the gases emitted are “cleaned” by the rain.

The city government of Ribeirão Preto, in the interior of São Paulo, suspended classes in the municipal school system after the city was affected by the spread of fires and smoke from the flames. Outdoor events had already been canceled by the city government over the weekend.