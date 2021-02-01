What will be particularly important this week, what events investors should pay attention to, what dates stock marketers should have on the slip.

Monday, 1.2.

Siemens Healthineers Quarterly figures

Eurostat Labor market data

Ryanair Quarterly figures. Europe’s largest low-cost airline recently canceled further flights due to the lockdowns in Great Britain and Ireland. At the same time, Ryanair reduced the annual forecast for the number of passengers in the current financial year (March 31) from 35 to 26 to 30 million. The flight cancellations should not increase the net loss, however, as they would have been in deficit anyway.

Quarterly figures Bankia, Electronic Arts, GLS, Isra Vision, NXP Semiconductor

Tuesday, 2.2.

alphabet Quarterly figures. The Google parent company could achieve significant sales with its autonomous driving subsidiary, Waymo, in five years, CEO Sundar Pichai recently announced. The latest financing round of three billion dollars has shown the high expectations of investors.

Eurostat Gross domestic product EU and euro area

KfW promotional bank Press conference to kick off the year

Quarterly figures Amgen, BP, Ferrari, Pfizer, Siemens Energy, Telenor

Wednesday, 3.2.

Accenture General meeting

Hannover tradefair Online press conference in the run-up to the trade fair, which is the world’s largest industrial show (this year digital event)

Federal Motor Transport Authority Monthly car registrations

Siemens Annual general meeting and figures for the 1st quarter. At the virtual shareholders’ meeting, the change in the chairmanship from Joe Kaeser to Roland Busch is to take place.

Quarterly figures Biogen, Boston Scientific, Ebay, GlaxoSmithKline, Qualcomm, Paypal, Santander, Spotify, Vodafone, Volvo

Thursday, 4.2.

Deutsche Bank Annual figures and balance sheet press conference with CEO Christian Sewing. The rating agency Fitch has given the institute a better credit rating due to the progress made in the restructuring of the group.

ECB Economic report

Savings banks and cooperative banks Online forum on “Prospects after Corona”

VDMA Order numbers

Quarterly figures ABB, Activision, Air Products, Danske Bank, Dassault, Ford, Gopro, Infineon, Merck, Nordea, OMV, Philip Morris, Roche, Shell, Swisscom, Unilever, Verbio

Friday, 5.2.

Thyssenkrupp General meeting. British competitor Liberty Steel has submitted an updated offer to take over the steel division. A merger is the right answer, said the British. Thyssenkrupp said they were reviewing the offer. According to insiders, Group boss Martina Merz should also consider an IPO as an alternative. Workforce representatives, on the other hand, demanded state participation. Quarterly figures Aurubis, BNP Paribas, Estée Lauder, Intesa Sanpaolo, Kobe Steel, Linde, Neste Oil, Sanofi, Talanx, Tata Steel