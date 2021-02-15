What will be particularly important this week, what events investors should pay attention to, what dates stock marketers should have on the slip.

Monday, February 15

BHP Billiton Quarterly figures. The British-Australian mining group recently benefited from rising raw material prices.

Bundesbank Monthly report

Japan Figures on gross domestic product, industrial production and capacity utilization

Michelin Years. The French tire manufacturer, which came under pressure during the Corona crisis, wants to cut 2,300 of the total of 127,000 jobs. In the past fiscal year, sales fell by 15 percent, and earnings halved to 1.6 billion euros.

Quarterly figures Biofarm, Liberty Global

Tuesday, February 16

Australia Minutes of central bank meetings

China Trade balance, imports, exports

Eurostat Flash estimate for gross domestic product and employment in the European Union and the euro area in the fourth quarter of last year

Glencore The mining company based in Switzerland presents its annual figures. Analysts expect good results.

ZEW Economic expectations

Quarterly figures ABN Amro, Agilent Technologies, Avis Budget, Baidu, DSM, Kerry Group

Wednesday, December 17th

Beiersdorf Annual press conference (online). The lockdown in December is likely to have further slowed consumer-oriented business.

Bertrandt General meeting

Ceconomy General meeting. The retail group increased sales and earnings in the first quarter of 2020/21, but sees considerable uncertainties in view of the Corona crisis.

Villeroy & Boch Annual press conference (digital)

Quarterly figures AkzoNobel, British American Tobacco (BAT), Capgemini, EQT, Garmin, Kering, Rio Tinto, Schindler

Thursday, December 18th

Federal Fiscal Court (BFH) The highest German tax court publishes the 2020 annual report without a press conference. Because of disputes between the federal government and the federal courts, the BFH has been without leadership for months. The previous President Rudolf Mellinghoff retired in mid-2020.

Daimler Annual press conference

Years Airbus Group, Air France / KLM, Barclays, Carrefour, Credit Suisse, Gerresheimer, Hochtief, KWS Saat, MTU Aero Engines, Nestlé, Newmont Mining, Orange, Tripadvisor, Union Investment, Valeo, Varta, Ventas

Friday, February 19th

alliance Years

metro General meeting. A few days before the shareholders’ meeting, Würth manager Steffen Greubel has been appointed as the new CEO of the wholesale group. He will take office in May. Predecessor Olaf Koch left at the turn of the year. The billionaire and major shareholder Daniel Kretinksy as well as the previous shareholders Beisheim and Meridian unanimously supported Greubel’s appeal.

USA Home sales

Years BB Biotech, John Deere, Renault, Royal Bank of Scotland, Sika, Swiss Re