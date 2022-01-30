Despite the high number of infections that the Omicron variant continues to cause, experts believe that the sixth wave is about to begin its decline, after three consecutive days of decrease in the accumulated incidence. In the latest data provided by the Ministry of Health, the incidence showed a drop of 73 points and falls to 3,194 cases per 100,000 inhabitantswith 133,553 infections and 215 deaths in 24 hours.

However, in this climate of Omicron retreat, a new variant has been discovered: the BA.2, known as the stealth strain. Three cases have already been registered in Spain, one in the Balearic Islands and another in Catalonia, but in the world it has already caused thousands of infections. It is a subvariant of Omicron and appears undetectable on diagnostic tests. That is, despite being infected, the antigen tests and the PCR are giving negative results.

How to know if COVID has passed?

Therefore, in that context, the only possible way to know if the COVID has passed would be through antibody test. These are carried out through blood tests, and according to the Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products (AEMPS) “they detect different types of specific antibodies against the virus”. However, they clarify that their results they do not indicate “the presence of the virus, but rather the individual’s immune response”.

These tests can give two different results. One of them is the IgMimmunoglobulins (antibodies) that they are only present in the early phase of the infection and after a few weeks they disappear. It is undetectable during the first days of infection, so a negative result would not indicate the absence of contagion. The other result is the IgGimmunoglobulins found in the late stage of the disease and that can remain in the body years later.

In this way, a negative result indicates that there are no antibodies against SARS-CoV-2, which does not rule out infection. The AEMPS also points out that these tests are able to differentiate the antibodies generated by having passed the disease and those created thanks to the vaccineso it will also be possible to know if the virus has been passed after being vaccinated.