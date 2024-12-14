He hydraulic floor has become an option to take into account in homes, as it is a very comfortable and efficient heating system that allows you to reduce energy consumption throughout the year, and that also does not require a large maintenance.

This type of floor is made with ceramic tiles, based on pigmented cement and with hydraulic presses. On an aesthetic level, it offers a certain vintage touch and was widely used several decades ago, but it has come back into fashion, which is not surprising if we take into account its numerous benefits.

The advantages of hydraulic floor

The installation of hydraulic flooring allows you to enjoy different benefits, starting with the fact that It is an economical option that helps save energy at any time, whether in winter or summer. On the one hand, it is capable of providing greater coolness to the home during the hottest months of the year, while during the winter it will emit heat without having to turn on the heating, thus reducing energy consumption.

To this we must add that it is a type of soil that offers great resistance to humidity and to sudden changes in temperature, in addition to being very resistant to shocks. It also has an insulating effect, and is waterproof and non-slip. Due to its characteristics, the rooms in the home where it is usually installed are the bathroom and the kitchen, although it can really be used in any other room or hallway.

The hydraulic floor is very easy to install and maintainin addition to having a not high price, although everything will depend on the model chosen and its dimensions. In any case, it is a type of floor that offers the home a touch of comfort and modernity, allowing each room to have its own style.

To keep them shiny and clean, these tiles can be cleaned with a mixture of neutral soap and water, or use a transparent or wet-effect stain protector, so that, once applied, let it dry and it will be in perfect condition.

This flooring option also It stands out for being very aesthetic and vintage in design.which brings a certain dynamism to the home. Although they were usually used in old houses, today more and more people are opting for hydraulic floors for contemporary options, becoming a success in the world of interior design. In large part it has achieved this because it combines very well with all types of styles, given that there are countless shapes and colors to choose from.

Continuing with its main advantages, it should be noted that It is compatible with underfloor heatingwhich is very important, since the thermal insulation of the home can be further reinforced, while at the same time providing more warmth and luminosity. Likewise, this type of floor can be combined with other materials such as wood, marble or stone. Its versatility means that it can be used to cover the floor and walls, but also to use it in headboards, railings…

Opting for the installation of hydraulic flooring allows you to enjoy greater energy efficiency in the home, which, added to the rest of the advantages already mentioned, makes it an option to take into account, regardless of the decorative style of the home.