Human papillomaviruses are transmitted through the mucous membranes during sex, but an infection is not considered a classic sexually transmitted disease. What different types of viruses there are, on which parts of the body – in women and men – they can be found and which carcinomas can be triggered, Dr. Michael Adebahr.

He is a specialist in gynecology and obstetrics at the Park Clinic Weißensee in Berlin and answers in the podcast all questions about the infection, prevention and the interaction between sexual partners.

“Embarrassing – doesn’t exist” is the podcast that breaks body taboos.

Compulsions, buttock hygiene, pain during sex – these are topics that hardly anyone likes to talk about openly. Knowledge editor Clara Ott wants to change that. In her podcast “Embarrassing – doesn’t exist” she asks experts, doctors and psychologists the questions that many do not dare to ask. Because silence is often worse than shame.

Embarrassing questions that Clara Ott should ask experts in the podcast are welcome to [email protected]