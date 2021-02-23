Shouldn’t some drastic measure be taken to prevent femicides? Wouldn’t it be necessary to do studies on the aberrant reactions of the perpetrators to find out what are the motives that lead them to this folly? Does the man feel devalued in the face of independence and female growth? Can’t stand it and ruin your life and that of your children out of a feeling of inferiority?

We are two different and complementary entities that come to reject each other without understanding that they are needed. The woman represents tenderness and understanding; Although it may be to many, without feeling undermined, the man is the support – let’s not say economic because it is no longer so – that in other times was the foundation of marriage. Although it seems very old, there was harmony, which made many couples stay together forever or at least until love lasts. And if love ends, each one without resentment or hatred knows how to understand and follow his or her path without inconvenience from the other party.

Women no longer represent the weaker sex, nor does man represent strength. They are complementary to have a happy coexistence. To those men who lose their minds I would say that life is beautiful accepting and respecting without demands what we have to do. You cannot force yourself to be loved and there is always a second or third chance. Live and let live. What is hopeless is death … and life is beautiful.

Lucia Perticaro

[email protected]

OTHER LETTERS

Echoes of the VIP Vaccination Scandal

Denial, fantasy, omission, and triumphalism are nothing new in Argentina today. The structure I suffered during the years of the decade won. Examples abound. It turns out to be curious and dramatic to hear as the main argument, over and over again until we get tired, the denial of the reinforced reality of uncompromising triumphalism, blind to any other version that is not our own. As if denying the poverty rates, or making a minister resign, the insecurity, the rates, the tax burden, etc. would manage to change reality! Does a lie told many times become the truth?

One more scandal with the painful issue of vaccines for those in the entourage of the VIP friends of Christianity. While me and so many old people, with my almost 74 years -almost a year locked up- “waiting for the carriage” with fear of dying. I am not a VIP. Immorality of a man who dares to apologize. Total lockdown. Pure corruption. “A media scene of public derision has been set up.” More lies. As in dictatorships.

Could it be that in dictatorships the obvious of reality can be hidden, minimized or directly denied to make it seem like a fantasy? Could it be that fantasy is a very powerful weapon to motivate the masses?

Someone said: “Denial is the favorite argument of ignorance; in fact, his only argument ”. I want to believe that in general we are a thinking people. You cannot ignore the sun even if the clouds hide it.

And I hope my vaccine comes soon.

Jorge Luque

[email protected]

I want to express my pain and outrage at the Government’s VIP vaccination in the Ministry of Health, which alone deserves the repudiation of the whole of society, which is happening. Although some of the favored persons are persons of legal age and are among the so-called risk persons, the fact of favoring themselves by being a friend or relative of certain officials leaves them in a regrettable situation; they should have waited their turn.

Nor do I see actors and intellectuals talking about “not with grandparents” or “the homeland is in danger”, and so on. Perhaps they are waiting for the word of the vice president in exercise of the Presidency who did not say a word about this shame of the Government. Not the politicians and officials of this Government, who must be waiting for the same word to start showing us how well we are and that everything that is happening is the fault of the other. I notice them in a “poof” situation as one of those involved once made us know.

We are tired of so much impunity and self-confidence of those who have to take care of us and I let these politicians know that we repudiate any attempt to make us believe what we do not see or feel.

Oscar R. Giudicelli

[email protected].ar

It really costs me a lot to think that this country will change immediately, after the famous decade won, where patronage left a bitter taste in most Argentines. We saw how only those who adored the figure of excessive and thus pharaonic power benefited. The boredom of seeing impunity in power shows us that they never changed as they said in the campaign that brought them to power again; now they don’t even care about doing it sneakily.

Just in a matter as sensitive as health and just in a pandemic, they could have taken advantage of it to show that they are not what we think. They blame the previous management all the time, they put a clown to give the death toll, they select well-off people among their ranks, they lie and justify the unjustifiable, they justify blaming us for not understanding their evil actions and us they are held responsible for having to displace a health genius.

I don’t feel guilty for the feeling of pain when seeing such vaccinated figures, trade unionists, senators, governors and I can go on, but I also think that it could go wrong if those from La Cámpora score …

My country hurts!

Diego Cordon

[email protected]

It is difficult for Argentina to approve the clean card law

A few days before a meeting between presidents Jair Bolsonaro and Alberto Fernández, the Argentine will participate as a star international guest in a debate of the Brazilian Workers’ Party: “Lawfare: the Lula case and the recovery of his political rights.” It refers to the fact that the former Brazilian president could not participate in the 2018 elections since he is disqualified by the Clean File law, which prevents being a candidate for those convicted of corruption.

This support for Lula, and repudiating current legislation in Brazil, could generate a new conflict in the relationship with Bolsonaro. In addition, with this definition by the President and the criminal records of many pro-government leaders, it is difficult to imagine that the ruling party in Argentina could support a similar law, although there is a petition on change.org, which has already obtained 370,000 signatures of adhesion for its national approval.

For a few weeks this law has been in force in Mendoza.

Ricardo E. Frías

[email protected]