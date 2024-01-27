Essayi Essay – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/admin3/ 01/27/2024 – 12:50

The liberation of the Auschwitz camp in 1945 inspired the UN to establish January 27 as an international date to remember the murder of millions of Jews and other minorities by Nazi Germany. In November 2005, the United Nations General Assembly (UN) declared January 27 International Day of Remembrance for the Victims of the Holocaust. Resolution 60/7 says that the extermination of “a third of the Jewish people, as well as countless members of other minorities, will serve, for all time, to all human beings, as a warning of the dangers of hatred, intolerance, of racism and prejudice.”

Germany and other countries had already adopted this memorial date before. On January 27, 2006, when it was remembered for the first time internationally, United Nations Secretary-General Kofi Annan warned: “The unique tragedy of the Holocaust cannot be undone. Her memory must be kept alive with shame and horror as long as human memory lasts.”

Why January 27th

On January 27, 1945, the Soviet Union's Red Army liberated the Nazi concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz-Birkenau, in Poland. The soldiers found few survivors, the ruins of gas chambers, as well as the dead and the ashes of the murdered.

In Auschwitz alone, there were 1.1 million victims, around 90% of them of Jewish origin. And this was just one of the numerous internment and mass murder centers established in Europe by Germany led by Adolf Hitler.

Until the end of the Second World War, National Socialist terror killed 6 million Jews, hundreds of thousands of Sinti and Roma gypsies, people with disabilities, political dissidents, homosexuals, individuals arbitrarily declared “criminals” or “antisocial”, forced laborers , prisoners of war, Jehovah's witnesses and other groups.

Kofi Annan emphasized: “Remembering is also a guarantee for the future. The abyss reached in the Nazi death camps began with hatred, prejudice and anti-Semitism. Remembering these origins can keep us always alert to warning signs.”

January 27th is an exhortation to all UN Member States to remember the persecuted and murdered men, women and children. Resolution 60/7 rejects all forms of denial, encourages the creation of educational programs in memory of the Holocaust, and makes a contribution to preventing future genocides.

Evoking the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, it condemns all forms of “religious intolerance, instigation, coercion or violence against people or communities based on their ethnic origin or religious conviction”, throughout the world.

Yom HaShoah in Israel

The term “Holocaust”, adopted internationally, is of Greek origin, meaning “completely incinerated”. In the biblical context, the word alluded to sacrifice by fire – which is why its use to designate the Nazi crime was quite controversial.

In Israel, there is talk of Shoah, the “catastrophe”: there, the central commemorative day is not January 27th, but Yom HaShoa, which generally falls in April. For two minutes, sirens sound across the country; buses, cars, all stop; the population silences and pays homage to the victims.

The Day of Remembrance of the Shoah and Jewish Heroism was created in 1951, but it was only eight years later that it was legally regulated. It takes place in the month Nisan of the Hebrew calendar, and remembers the Warsaw Ghetto uprising in April 1943.

Following Jewish tradition, the day of remembrance begins the night before. During the festivities, six torches are lit, symbolizing the 6 million Jews killed. In the morning, other events take place at the Yad Vashem memorial site in Jerusalem.

In Poland, it is traditional for a tribute march between the Auschwitz prisoner of war camp and the Auschwitz-Birkenau extermination camp, about three kilometers away, the scene of most of the murders. Thousands of young Jewish men and women usually take part in this “March of the Living”.

Holocaust memorial day in Germany

After the end of the Second World War and the victory of the Allies over Hitler's Germany, it took another half century for the country to designate a date in remembrance of the Holocaust: it was only in 1996 that then-president Roman Herzog declared January 27th Memorial Day for the Victims. of National Socialism.

In it, flags are raised at half-mast in all public buildings in the country. Many schools address the topic in class. Furthermore, on the same day or on a similar date, the Bundestag (lower house of the German parliament) dedicates a session to the victims of Nazism.

In the first years it was mainly German politicians who gave the commemorative speech, but in the meantime also numerous Holocaust survivors and foreign politicians – from Israel, the United States, France, Spain, the Netherlands, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Russia or the United Kingdom – came to speak before German parliamentarians in the plenary hall, reporting their experiences. They shared touching stories and cautioned. “Never! Never again!”, urged the president of the Israeli parliament Mickey Levy in 2022.

In 2011, for the first time a representative of the nomadic Sinti and Roma ethnicities addressed the Bundestag. In 2017, attention turned to two family members of victims of the so-called Nazi “euthanasia” – the premeditated extermination of people with serious illnesses or disabilities. In 2023, it was the turn of those persecuted by National Socialism due to their sexual orientation or identity.

In 2024 it is time for a transgenerational tribute: the plenary will hear from Eva Szepesi, freed from Auschwitz as a child, and journalist Marcel Reif, whose father survived the Holocaust, who speaks on behalf of the generation of descendants.