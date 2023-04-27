The DNI number is used to uniquely identify us and is chosen in order from a batch of numbers that the General Directorate of Police provides randomly to each police station. However, the letter is determined, from the assigned number, according to a mathematical algorithm. This serves both to detect possible errors and forgeries.

This algorithm is based on the so-called modular or clock arithmetic, which is used to describe cyclical processes, such as the passage of time with hours of the day, days or months. After twelve o’clock it is one o’clock again, after the last day of the month it is day one again and at the end of December it begins January. In this arithmetic we count in a cyclical way, that is, when we reach a certain number —which we call the module— we start again.

We can imagine it as a clock whose hours are consecutive integers, which we go through cyclically. Of course, these clocks don’t have to have 12 hours, but we can create them with any integer. In addition, they have another particularity: we start counting from zero, so a clock of, for example, eight hours, has the numbers from zero to seven.

Some examples of modular arithmetic.

Modular arithmetic was first studied systematically by Carl Friedrich Gauss in his famous Disquisitions Arithmeticae from 1801. Gauss defined congruence as follows: two integers a and b are congruent modulo another number n if the remainder of dividing (without decimals) a and b by n is the same. This is equivalent to b – a being a multiple of n. For example, 6 and 18 are congruent modulo 12. That is, when dividing 6 by 12, we obtain 0 as a quotient and 6 as a remainder and, on the other hand, when dividing 18 by 12, we are left with a quotient of 1 and also a remainder of 6. In the clock, this means that 18 is 6.

This is the mathematical notation used to express congruences.

As in our usual numbering, in modular arithmetic we can also operate: if we have two pairs of numbers that are congruent modulo no, so will be their sums; and the same is true for subtraction and multiplication.

For the DNI, the modulo 23 congruence is used. The procedure consists of calculating the remainder of dividing the DNI number by 23. Based on this remainder, a letter is assigned according to the table shown in the image below.

Thus, if when entering our ID we make a small mistake, the new number will not correspond to the letter entered and a warning will appear on any computer. But why is it done with only 23 letters and not the entire alphabet? The O and I are discarded because of their great resemblance to 0 and 1. On the other hand, the Ñ could cause problems abroad. If we consider the remaining 24 letters, the process will not be reliable enough. This is due to the large number of divisors that the number 24 has.

In particular, if we change a number, we could get two numbers that have the same letter assigned to them. Suppose we change a digit in the first five by adding or subtracting 3, for example, if we write 27526803 instead of 27523803. By making that change, the difference from the original number is a 3 followed by at least three zeros (for example, in our case, 3000), which is always a multiple of 24. Therefore, both numbers are congruent modulo 24 and correspond to the same letter.

However, considering module 23, which is a prime number, this type of error could not occur. By changing a single digit, the difference between the two numbers is a single number followed by zeros, which will never be a multiple of 23. So any letter, the U, is eliminated, leaving us with 23 and a much more reliable system.

The letter of the DNI is not the only control digit that is calculated with congruence: also the IBAN of the bank accounts. Furthermore, this arithmetic is of great importance in cryptography. Without going any further, the classic Caesar cipher, which consists of moving the alphabet a fixed number of positions, is a direct application of congruences. For example, in César 5 each letter is changed to the one found five later, that is, A is changed to F, B to G, and so on. We are working modulo 27, so the last letters of the alphabet will be changed to the first. For example, ‘Congruences’ would be written as ‘Htrlwzjrhnfx’. Other more modern and safe methods, such as RSA, are also based on congruences. This uses more complex properties of modular arithmetic, such as the existence and characteristics of inverse elements.

Alba Garcia Ruiz and Javier Penafiel are pre-doctoral researchers at the Institute of Mathematical Sciences

Coffee and Theorems is a section dedicated to mathematics and the environment in which they are created, coordinated by the Institute of Mathematical Sciences (ICMAT), in which researchers and members of the center describe the latest advances in this discipline, share meeting points between the mathematics and other social and cultural expressions and remember those who marked their development and knew how to transform coffee into theorems. The name evokes the definition of the Hungarian mathematician Alfred Rényi: “A mathematician is a machine that transforms coffee into theorems.”

Edition and coordination: Ágata A. Timón G Longoria (ICMAT).

