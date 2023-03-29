the hole left Chainsaw Man it will not be able to be filled with anything, however, Studio MAPPA has more and more guarantee seals, after its production of Attack on Titan and Jujutsu Kaisen. And, for the spring 2023 season, he will introduce us to Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku.

Hell’s Paradise: Jigokurarku is the manga work written and illustrated by Yūji Kaku —who was an assistant to Tantsuki Fujimoto, the mangaka of Chainsaw Man—. His work began to be published on January 22, 2018 and ended on January 25, 2021. It obtained 13 compilation volumes made up of 127 chapters. Shōnen Jump+ was the magazine that published them.

We tell you roughly what the story will be about, so be careful because there will be spoilers.

It will transport us to Edo, a Japanese medieval period, depicting a world run by the shogunate supported by the ronin—independently salaried samurai—and the asaemon—throat-slashing specialists.

Who is Gabimaru, the void?

The story will begin by introducing Gabimaru, the void, a boy from the popular ninja village—who historically existed and resisted the emerging authorities, but worked on errands. The ninjas were untouchable and their mountain village was a dead end for outsiders or attackers.

Gabimaru will be exactly like the ninja from the darkest stories of ancient Japan, he will have a construction that stands on strength and emerges from the inhumane and persevering training he carried out in his village.

Gabimaru has no feelings, which is why he is nicknamed the void. However, he masters all the techniques of his village to perfection. He is one of the most feared and popular bandits in his world’s catalog of villains.

Source: Studio MAPPA

However, he is married to the daughter of the chief of his village. Being the strongest, he was awarded this honor. And although he at first perceived the girl as a naive person, after socializing with her, he managed to see a wider world and with greater freedom.

The girl let him know that she was capable of making decisions, she could choose, or at least think, about the possibility of wanting to kill someone or not. This fact “softened” Gabimaru, who rethought the meaning of life, freedom and love.

Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku Characters Will Literally Bloom This Spring And In Various Ways

Gabimaru stopped being empty, for this reason he wanted to leave his village. Although he forgot that there is no ninja who can get rid of his tasks, at least not alive.

Gabimaru was betrayed by his village, which led to him being caught by the shogunate, and due to all the murders committed, he was sentenced to death.. Although before this happened, an asaemon was tasked with subjecting him to a rigorous interrogation to discover more about him and his village.

The asaemon fulfills this task while Gabimaru is subjected to several tortures that cruelly try to kill him, however, he survives all of them. And, despite the fact that the ninja says that he wants to die, he unconsciously activates his techniques, a fact that the asaemon makes him notice at the last moment: Gabimaru, the void, fights for his life because now he has a desire.

Source: MAPPA Studios

Gabimaru discovers that he can be more than a ninja, he will stop being part of a community to think for himself.

Who is Sagiri Yamada?

Sagiri Yamada is the asaemon who realizes the vision that Gabimaru tries to hide—even from himself—on the brink of death. Although Sagiri is supposed to have the task of killing him, she in the end, noticing her strength and her commitment to her life, proposes a deal—although of course, she has the task of doing it.

Sagiri Yamada is the daughter of an important ronin family., his code is guided by duty and honor. However, the girl has trouble wielding her sword, she doubts her duty to take lives—the responsibility is overwhelming. In contrast to Gabimaru that she began to hesitate about not doing it.

Source: MAPPA Studios

One of the protagonists has trouble thinking about killing, and another has trouble thinking about not doing it. And both believe that these doubts represent weakness.

The story: A hell full of bouquets and swords

We cannot avoid mentioning midsummer, what It is a film that shows Swedish spirituality, through the Western gaze, it manages to impose a folklore full of terror, which shuffles the freshness of light against the deep tones of darkness. Good in Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku you will see just this. The coldness of the darkness that he proposes is something shocking and disturbing.

After saving Gabimaru from a first execution, Sagiri takes the ninja to an island where the real journey they will undertake is considered. The Shogun wants the elixir of life but although he sent several boats to get itall those who manage to return from the enigmatic island literally flourish.

The mysteries of the island are to be feared, because of this, a new plan is implemented. They will send despicable but powerful assassins to get the elixir, with the promise that if any return, all their crimes will be forgiven.

Source: MAPPA Studios

However, they will not go alone, each one will be accompanied by an asaemon faithful to the shogunate that he will not hesitate to kill them if they do something strange or try to escape.

This is how the story will begin, with several pairs of unique characters, who have different visions about survival, duty and spirituality.

We recommend: Jujutsu Kaisen presented the likely replacement for Nobara

What to expect from Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku? — Thanks to light, there is shadow

Gabimaru wants to return to live with his wife and Sagiri needs to become a stronger person who can carry the heavy load and expectation of her family. Both will discover a world very different from the one they know -from the one they see to the ways in which they conceive it-, and that will also invite them to recognize the possibility of free will as they embark on the search for one of humanity’s greatest desires. since time immemorial: the elixir of immortality.

However, From the different notions of pain, emptiness, love and death, the characters are immersed in a paradise that is actually a hell full of murderous secrets and mysteries.

In Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku notions of good and bad, beautiful and ugly, light and dark will stifle preconceived ideas of the world.

Source: MAPPA Studios

all in Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku It proposes contrasts that, rather than opposing each other in a binary way, open the panorama to the multiple ways of seeing and conceiving the world that, without being radical, demonstrate the potential of ideas full of nuances that flourish and allow for more pleasant images to live.

Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku It proposes a lot of deep conflicts, but you have to know that it will also be full of images full of bright colors and a lot of blood, it proposes a disconcerting animation that is violent without neglecting the delicacy of the flowers.

Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku It is a work that shows that there are no absolutes and that even within the deepest darkness there is light —and vice versa. In addition to the fact that it cannot exist without darkness, and that coexistence is not only possible, but necessary.

When is Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku coming out?

It will premiere on Saturday, April 1, 2023, it will be available through Crunchyroll.

You can a round for discord and don’t miss the news on Google news.