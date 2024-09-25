Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 09/25/2024 – 9:09

The phenomenon poses health risks and, in severe cases, can even cause death. Learn how to prevent it. The winter of 2024 was the second warmest ever recorded by the National Institute of Meteorology (Inmet) since measurements began in 1961, with an average temperature of 23.1°C, second only to last year, when the index reached 23.3°C. Temperatures are expected to remain high with the arrival of spring. This week, Brazil is facing its seventh heat wave of the year.

Heat records are expected to be set by Friday (27/09) in at least five capitals in the Central-West and Southeast. The news comes as a warning to the population that may suffer from a condition called heat stress, which poses health risks and is still little known.

Heat stress occurs when the body is exposed to extreme temperatures, whether low or high, but especially intense heat, and is unable to cool itself properly and maintain a temperature of 36.5°C – ideal for our body. It is different from sunstroke and heat stroke, which are caused by exposure to the sun, and in the case of the latter, also by excessive physical exertion in a hot environment.

An index called bioclimatic, which analyzes not only the temperature, but the physiological comfort of the human body in the face of specific conditions such as heat, air humidity, wind and radiation index, is used to assess thermal stress.

“The human body tends to maintain a constant temperature between 36 and 37 °C. When temperatures rise, the body initiates cooling mechanisms, such as sweating. Excessive sweating without adequate fluid and electrolyte replacement can lead to a loss of the ability to control temperature, resulting in a very significant increase in body temperature,” explains Marcelo Franken, cardiologist at Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein.

Health problems

Heat stress causes the body to lose excess water and minerals, which can lead to health problems ranging from mild discomfort, tiredness and dizziness to more serious conditions such as heat exhaustion and dehydration.

Heart rate and blood pressure may increase as a compensatory mechanism to the extreme body heat, which may progress to heat stroke, mental confusion and convulsions. In more severe and extreme cases, the condition can cause multiple organ failure and death. The elderly, children and people with comorbidities are the most susceptible.

“The heart is one of the organs that is most compromised, which can cause arrhythmias, increased blood pressure and, in more severe cases, can even result in cardiac arrest, especially in people with pre-existing heart conditions,” adds Diego Gaia, cardiovascular surgeon at Hospital Santa Catarina – Paulista and professor at the Federal University of São Paulo.

To alleviate the symptoms of heat stress, experts recommend keeping the body hydrated, giving preference to drinking water, coconut water or isotonic drinks, eating fresh, low-fat and low-calorie foods, trying to stay in cool places (with shade or spaces with air conditioning or fans), wearing light clothing and, if possible, avoiding walking outside during peak heat hours.

Heat stress also affects emotions

The effects of heat stress go beyond the physical and directly influence the emotional state. Psychologist Tatiane Mosso explains that high temperatures can cause increased irritability, a constant feeling of tiredness, difficulty concentrating and making decisions, as well as anxiety and apathy. The lack of physical energy can result in a lack of motivation for routine activities and a consequent feeling of frustration.

“Heat stress affects psychological well-being because it puts our body in a constant state of alert, as the organism needs to work harder to maintain a balanced internal temperature. In addition, extreme temperatures can make it difficult to get adequate rest, damaging the quality of sleep, a factor that compromises the body and mind’s ability to recover, generating greater emotional instability,” he explains.

To deal with this type of stress, the psychologist emphasizes that it is important to adopt some measures such as using deep breathing techniques to relieve tension and anxiety.

“Staying hydrated and seeking out environments with milder temperatures is essential. Getting adequate sleep and exercising at cooler times of the day also helps improve mood and reduce emotional fatigue. In addition, seeking social support, talking about discomfort and recognizing personal limits in situations of heat stress are important steps to promoting emotional balance,” adds the psychologist.

38 million Brazilians exposed to heat stress

In Brazil, it is estimated that at least 38 million people are exposed to heat stress, according to data from a study carried out by the Environmental Satellite Applications Laboratory at the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro (Lasa/UFRJ).

The study, which aimed to analyze the phenomenon in South America and how it has evolved over the last four decades, analyzed data from 31 cities in South America with more than one million inhabitants, 13 of which are in Brazil – Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, Belo Horizonte, Brasília, Salvador, Recife, Fortaleza, Manaus, Belém, Goiânia, Porto Alegre, Curitiba and Campinas.

The researchers found that each year, on average, periods of heat stress add ten extra hours in the Brazilian cities analyzed. The increase in heat stress began 20 years ago. Residents of the cities analyzed spend 17 to 25 days per year under weather conditions that are beyond what the human body can withstand.