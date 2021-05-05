Zidane got stubborn with his idea of ​​giving the Belgian gallons as a starter and the footballer paid him, one more time, with a pitiful match unworthy of a professional of his supposed level and succulent contract. A shiver, a thousand controls backwards and inconsequential and the lungs melted from the first quarter of an hour was all that Eden offered, for which the coach changed the system and sacrificed a Vinicius who at least puts everything he has on the green every time he defends the shield. And as if that were not enough, he crowned his poor performance with some unfortunate images at the end of the game, comparing with his Chelsea colleagues with a smile on his face that is a dagger in the chest of Real Madrid.

Since Madrid spent a pasture to get him out of England, Hazard has taken Madrid as a hunt. He showed up with a belly more typical of a tourist in Benidorm than a professional and they laughed thanked him; he was injured and it took a world to recover; He publicly said that training hard was not his thing and it was also passed over as a spoiled teenager joke. Zidane’s stubbornness to recover him has been in vain and harmful: he is not there and, what is worse, he is not expected.

