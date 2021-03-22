We strive and make strenuous efforts to reach the tower of happiness, and when we do not reach the boredom, we are swept away by a dark cloud called depression, and we cannot eliminate from our minds the other, and we always blame this historical center.

How beautiful are the words of the German philosopher Friedrich Nietzsche when he said about happiness: “If you have a reason for life, you can assume any way of it.” A meaningful life can be very fulfilling even in the midst of hardship.

You will be miserable if you enter the golden cage without being convinced of the importance of married life, and you will be more miserable if the child gives birth to legions of children, against your will, and without your self-conviction.

You would be devastated if you entered university and majored in a field that you did not want, but was forced upon it based on the desires of others.

You would be weak if you accepted to work with an official who is not convinced that you are with him for various reasons, and your life will become in chaos, and failure will inevitably befall you, no matter how hard you strive to satisfy your conscience.

When life has no meaning, the sea of ​​happiness breaks down and its waves dissolve under a terrible magnetic resonance called psychological fatigue due to the sense of meaninglessness in everything you do for happiness.

Happiness, is a river, polluted by these disturbing frequencies of the mind, as he goes to open an envelope in which he does not find what the righteousness of the soul is worth what it expects.

Happiness is the time that you travel, starting from the first glance and ending with the last whisk, and between the two points there must be a carpet colored enough to surprise you, and lead you to the places of truth from which you came, and to it you return.

Happiness is not there, or anywhere, happiness here, that is, in you, if you are not meaningful, then how is the happiness that resides in your depths, meaningful, having a color, having a voice, and having a melody that stirs up life in you and incites your schedules To move among the folds of trees, and to make the fields in a state of permanent celebration and joy that does not extinguish its lanterns.

Happiness is like a tree, if it is not invaded by a meaningful cloud, its leaves will not be published, as are the sails of travel.

Happiness is an innocent child, spontaneous, but smart, and careful to observe, if he does not find meaning in reaching out to him, then he will not turn towards you, and will not give you his smile.

Happiness is for you if your life carries with it a meaning for existence, and a significance in communicating with the vocabulary of the other.