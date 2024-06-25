Over the past few weeks, Google searches for the term FLiRT have increased by 98%. This interest arises because SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes covid, continues to undergo mutations. In April, a group of new viral strains called FLiRT variants, in reference to the acronym derived from the key mutations they possess, were identified, but what is known about these new strains?

The term FLiRT “is used to describe an entire family of different variants—including KP.2, JN.1.7, and any other variants beginning with KP or JN—that appear to have independently acquired the same set of mutations. This is called convergent evolution,” Johns Hopkins University mentions on its website.

According to an article from Yale University, “to better understand the origin of FLiRT strains, it is useful to analyze the evolution of the virus over time, with the formation of new variants as mutations arise in its genetic code.” The text also points out that the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2, which established itself in the United States in 2021, gave rise to various subvariants, including JN.1, identified in September 2023.

FLiRT variants have become a significant concern in the United States due to their ability to spread rapidly and their ability to evade acquired immunity, both from previous infections and vaccines, which has led to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to monitor them closely.

What is the KP.3 variant?

The KP.3 variant comes from JN.1.11.1, a direct descendant of JN.1 and the main concerns of this combination lie in its genetic mutations, especially in the Spike protein, which is crucial for the entry of the virus into human cells . This has led to a rapid increase in cases in densely populated regions, with California being one of the most affected states in United States.

The Johns Hopkins University reported that, at the end of March, “the KP.2 variant was responsible for approximately 4% of covid-19 infections in the United States, while its parental strain, JN.1, caused more than 50% of infections at that moment. By early May, KP.2 has risen to 28% of infections, overtaking JN.1 as the dominant variant.” Now it’s KP.3’s turn.

According to the model estimates of the California Department of Public HealthIt is expected that KP.3be the variant with the highest proportion (41.9%).

Who can be affected by the new variants of covid-19?

The cases that have been recorded in the United States due to the KP.3 variant have been in people of different age ranges. Some specialists have mentioned that, even if people have had JN.1, they can become infected with the KP.3 variant, especially if their last infection with Covid-19 occurred several months ago or more.

What are the symptoms of the new strain?

At this time, common symptoms of the new covid-19 KP.3 and other variants of the FLiRT strain are:

Nasal congestion

Sore throat

Fatigue

Headache

Cough

Muscle or body pain

Fever or chills

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

Loss of taste or smell

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

What precautions can be taken to avoid becoming infected?

Health authorities of the State of California They continue to recommend vaccination as the main strategy to reduce the risk of severe illness, hospitalization and death from covid-19. But there are also other easy measures to follow: