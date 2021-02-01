A video appeared on the network, which shows what is happening in the popular resort of Thailand Pattaya, which has been deserted due to the massive outflow of tourists amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Thaiger portal drew attention to the video.

The footage posted on the web captures empty beaches, coastal areas and public spaces of the city.

It is noted that the current period is usually the busiest in terms of tourist traffic in Thailand. As a result of the decline in the number of visitors due to the bans and restrictions imposed, many employees involved in the service and tourism sectors have lost their jobs.

On December 24 last year, it was reported that the island of Phuket in Thailand was empty due to a fake about the outbreak of coronavirus. The island’s population panicked over several Facebook posts that the parents of a student at one of the local schools were infected with the infection. After that, another message appeared on the network, which already mentioned 21 cases of infection.