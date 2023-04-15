Sudanese Air Force said on Saturday that it attacked several paramilitary bases in Khartoum, the capital of sudanwhere they were released from the early hours of the day clashes between the two rival factions.

“The Sudanese Air Force destroyed the Tiba and Soba bases [en Jartum] who belong to the paramilitary group Rapid Support Forces(FAR), the army said in a statement.

He added that he was chasing the troops of the FAR and urged civilians to remain in their homes.

shortly before, The FAR assured control of the presidential palacel and the international airport in Khartoum, shaken from early morning by shots and explosions.

The last few weeks have been marked by strong tensions between the two generals who led the October 2021 coup: the head of the army, Abdel Fatah al Burhan, and the head of the FAR paramilitaries, Mohamed Hamdan Daglo.

The disagreements are mainly based on the future of the paramilitaries and their integration into the Armed Forces.

This dispute blocks the democratic transition demanded by the international community to resume its aid to Sudan, one of the poorest countries in the world.

What do the authorities say?

At least three civilians died this Saturday and dozens were injured as a result of armed clashes between both sidesthe Sudanese Doctors Union reported.

In the first preliminary report, the union noted that at least two citizens were killed at Khartoum airport, the largest in Sudan, and another was shot in Al Obeid, in the south of the African country.

Likewise, the committee noted that an officer of the Armed Forces was wounded in the town of Omdurman, neighboring Khartoum, and three civilians they were shot in the neck and leg south of the capital and east of the Nile.

These represent the first victims since the clashes between the FAR and the Army broke out this morning, while the Doctors Union pointed out that “there are dozens of injuries that are being recorded up to now, including unstable injuries.”

AFP