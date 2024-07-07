Leave at streets of Culiacan and in everything Sinaloa It is not the same as it was 3 or 4 years ago. Before It could be said that Traveling through its geography was safe. Not today The same can be said What’s going on?

Sadly we see how Crime takes over our streets and how our Young people continue to be prey to crimewithout anyone being able to stop it. Now, every 100 meters we see a military convoy Or the National Guard and that should make us feel safe, but it is the opposite, their presence in mass tells us that something is wrongtheir transit at high speeds, without respecting traffic lights or chasing vehicles gives us a perception of increasingly severe insecurity.

Enough of listening “nice” speeches full of lies They paint us a paradise, but it is only used to continue being the cover for everything bad that happensThe worst thing is that we don’t even know What is the reason for so much mobilization?the authorities remain silent and they prefer, like ostriches, hide to avoid facing the people of Sinaloa, to avoid answering the direct question of society about what is happening in Sinaloa.

Mr. Governor, the word “useless” still fits you and yes, from the Congress of Sinaloa in the next legislature my voice will be heard louder and I will continue to demand results, especially in terms of securitybecause without security Sinaloa’s development slows down and you allow this to happen.

Is it so difficult to explain what is happening? Why is there so much militia presence in our capital and on the roads of our beautiful state? Or is it that you don’t know either? The police presence is more frightening in Sinaloa and the perception of insecurity is growing, since the experience of the Culiacanazos or constant confrontations tell us that the only option we have is self-care, as I say every Monday: “let’s take care of ourselves because this government doesn’t do it.”

I do not want to miss the opportunity to show my support and solidarity to the women of Los Mochis, Sinaloa, especially the young women who have been victims of kidnappings, sexual abuse and the indifference of the authorities. To their families, I reiterate my commitment and solidarity through the women’s body in our party, the Institutional Revolutionary Party.

It is not possible that the municipal authorities say that nothing is happening when the victims are there, they have names and surnames, they have parents, siblings, perhaps children, and they all suffer too, just as all women suffer when we know that one of us has been affected.

Once again the called is to Municipal President of Ahome, Gerardo Vargas Landerosto the Public Prosecutor Sara Bruna Quiñónez and to Governor of Sinaloa. WE WANT JUSTICE FOR THE WOMEN OF LOS MOCHIS AND GREATER SECURITY SO THAT NOT ONE MORE WOULD BE A VICTIM OF THIS ATROCIOUS CRIME!

More from the same author: