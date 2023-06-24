Russian President Vladimir Putin is facing his biggest challenge since he launched the invasion of Ukraine 16 months ago.. The group paramilitary Wagnercommanded by Yevgeny Prigozhindeclared himself in absentia against the military leadership of the Russian General Staff.

(Live: Alert in Russia for Wagner group rebellion: they take Rostov headquarters)

Putin vowed to put down these uprisings to avoid civil war in his country and called Prigozhin’s actions a betrayal. Wagner has gained prominence during the invasion in recent months after fighting the Ukrainian army with blood and fire.

(It may interest you: Urgent: alert in Moscow for accusations by Wagner’s boss against the Russian army)

Prigozhin, 62, released a series of messages on Friday night and early Saturday morning. claiming that he and his troops entered the southern Russian city of Rostov and seized its military installations.

This is what is known so far:

What sparked the rebellion?

for months, Prigozhin has been involved in a power struggle with the Russian military commanders, whom he accuses of the casualties of his troops in eastern Ukraine.

Vladimir Putin, President of Russia. See also United Kingdom: the keys to the Government's fiscal plan to reduce debt

He has repeatedly accused the Russian army of not sufficiently equipping its mercenaries or of hindering its progress with red tape, in addition to scoring victories that, according to Prigozhin, were actually achieved thanks to Wagner’s fighters.

Saturday, Prigozhin accused the Russian military command of ordering bombardments against the bases of his paramilitary group and of having killed many of its fighters.

Wagner’s boss said that Russian military officials had to be “stopped” and promised to “go all the way.”

Later, he claimed his fighters had shot down a Russian military helicopter and seized several military installations in the southern city of Rostov.

People pose for photos on a tank reading ‘Siberia’ as soldiers from the private military company (PMC) Wagner Group block a street in central Rostov-on-Don, southern Russia. Photo: ARKADY BUDNITSKY. EFE

How is Moscow reacting?

Overnight, the Kremlin claimed “action” was being taken against the riot.

The authorities tightened security in Moscow and in other regions such as Rostov and Lipetsk.

Putin described Wagner’s rebellion as a “mortal threat” to the country and called for unity.

He also assured that the “betrayal” of the Wagner group would entail an “inevitable punishment”.

Who are the fighters of the Wagner group?

The private Wagner paramilitary group has been involved in conflicts in the Middle East and Africa, but has always denied its involvement.

Last year, Prigozhin admitted that he founded the group by recruiting soldiers from Russian prisons in exchange for an amnesty.

In eastern Ukraine, its paramilitaries have been on the front lines.

They led the assault on Bakhmut, which lasted for months, and claimed responsibility for taking that city for Russian troops, although the operation cost the group heavy casualties.

Armored and security vehicles were deployed after a private military company (PMC). Photo: Telegram channel of Concord group. AFP / ARKADY BUDNITSKY. EFE

How does this affect the conflict?

This rebellion represents the most serious challenge that Putin has had to face during his long tenure, and the most important security crisis for Russia since it came to power, at the end of 1999.

It could divert attention and resources from the full offensive in Ukraine, and it also coincides with the counteroffensive announced by kyiv to recover territories.

The Ukrainian military has indicated that it is “observing” the infighting between Prigozhin and Putin.

Moscow, meanwhile, warned that the Ukrainian army was taking advantage of the situation to rally its troops near Bakhmut for an offensive.

At the international level, the United States, France and Germany indicated that they were closely following the evolution of the situation.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

*With AFP