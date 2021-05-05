What is happening in Colombia? President Iván Duque’s failed tax reform is just the tip of the iceberg of a deeper crisis, not only social and economic, but also political.

The situation is similar to that of Chile in 2019, when the 30 cent raise In the price of the subway, it unleashed the anger of the young first and of the whole society later to take to the streets against a “model” that was supposed to be successful, but that over more than 30 years had caused profound inequities.

Or to that of Ecuador, when the same year President Lenín Moreno decided, among other unpopular economic measures, release the price of fuels, unleashing a wave of demonstrations in the streets that forced the government to back down with the ads, after a dozen deaths and 15 days of protests.

The pressure in the streets of some fearless young people born in democracy changed the “status quo” in Chile with a stroke of the pen. product of a sensible political reading of its ruling class: with opposition support, the government of Sebastián Piñera faced a profound constitutional reform still underway in an almost desperate attempt to uphold the “model” but make it more “equitable.”

In Ecuador, the withdrawal of the most controversial measures and the incipient electoral process that was beginning -and that culminated with the triumph of Guillermo Lasso in April- helped to decompress an always latent situation of social conflict, once again with the indigenous people as flag-bearers of the protests.

Colombia: a crisis without pauses

Colombia, meanwhile, has dragged on a political crisis almost without pauses since the inauguration of Iván Duque, in August 2018. A president “imposed” by the finger almighty of the right-wing Álvaro Uribe, each more hated than loved by a society that already in November 2019 had taken to the streets against the government’s economic policies and in defense of the 2016 peace accords with the FARC guerrillas.

“Only” four dead for a country that naturalizes death after decades of an internal war of all against all.

And it had protested again in September of last year after the murder of the young Javier Ordóñez at the hands of the National Police, in Bogotá, recorded on video. Two weeks of protests in the capital and in several cities of the country left 13 dead as a result of the repression in just two days of demonstrations.

Signs



Two signs that the Duque government – and a large part of the political class and leader of Colombia – did not know or did not want to interpret: the fed up with society, above all young people, with an increasingly suffocating economic reality and an absent State and for a few that seeks solve with bullets what the policy must solve.

In this context, Duque’s failed tax reform was shot in the feet, in a country of 50 million inhabitants overwhelmed by the coronavirus pandemic, which already leaves more than 75,000 deaths and almost 3 million cases.

The project sought Raise taxes to basic products of the family basket, increase in the cost of fuel, expand the taxable base of income tax, a solidarity tax for high salaries, wealth tax for two years or VAT for funeral services and internet services .

According to the government, the initiative sought to obtain resources for about $ 6 billion annually in order to continue with social assistance programs for the poorest and those who have lost everything due to the pandemic.

But the tax reform was only the temporary motive. Colombia, the fourth largest economy in Latin America, suffered in 2020 a drop of 6.8% of its GDP, the highest since it has records. Unemployment, which in the midst of the strictest confinement measures exceeded 20%, closed the year of the pandemic at 15.9%, while poverty rose to 42.5%, according to the National Administrative Department of Statistics. A setback of almost a decade.

Duque’s decision to draw the army to the streets To stop the protests, it only aggravated the situation. The repression and the dead – at least 19 and more than 80 missing – outraged a society tired of deaths, fed up with a state that tries to resolve conflicts at gunpoint.

These data serve, in part, to understand why the withdrawal of the project to negotiate another in Congress and the late and desperate call of the president to dialogue do not seem, at least for now, stop protests.

The National Unemployment Committee, which brings together some 40 organizations, redoubled its commitment with the call for a new mobilization, now for the withdrawal of a health reform project (which would in fact “privatize” an already very expensive good in the country), better management of the coronavirus pandemic and a minimum income according to the food basket.

“They are killing us”

With a weakened and unauthorized president even by Uribe (he demanded that he withdraw the tax reform) and a disjointed opposition that tried to gain ground already thinking about the presidential elections next year, the streets continue to vibrate hand in hand with some young people who – like in Chile or Ecuador – they follow their own rules, far from party political leaderships, guided by an instinct for conservation: “They are killing us“say their posters.

As the writer Ricardo Silva Romero pointed out in a wonderful column in the Bogotano newspaper Time titled, precisely, Suicide: “Colombia is, according to the UN, the place more dangerous Latin America for human rights defenders It is, according to Global Witness, the place on Earth where environmental leaders are killed the most. It is, according to the Dane, that society battered by the plague in which 1,700,000 families no longer eat three times a day. “

“It is, according to different world indices, one of the most macho, unequal and most violent countries for workers: 3,240 trade unionists were assassinated from 1973 to 2018. But its provocative ruling class and few ideas, which since Law 50 of 1990 It has been repealing labor conquests and ruining social pacts, it continues to be surprised by the outbreaks and demanding that politics not be done with anything: with reform, with war, with peace, with health, with hunger, with politics, with nothing. “

