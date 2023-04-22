A practically entire city protested. Hundreds of inhabitants of Calama, a mining city located in the interior of the Antofagasta region, in northern Chile, joined a strike that ended with marches and roadblocks, in an action motivated by the latest acts of violence registered in the town, which faces a high crime rate. The demonstration was called by groups of transporters and other local sectors, with the support of Mayor Eliecer Chamorro, a member of the leftist Social Green Regionalist Federation (FRVS) party, which is part of one of the two coalitions that support President Gabriel Boric .

During the early hours of the morning the calameños They prevented the passage of cars and some trucks operating from the National Copper Corporation of Chile (Codelco), the state company in charge of the main copper deposits in the country. The schools were also closed, after the teachers adhered to the call.

the city of copper

Calama is located 1,500 kilometers north of Santiago de Chile, in the Andean area of ​​Antofagasta. It is close to the Ollagüe Complex, which connects the country with the border with Bolivia. It is considered as the big mining capital by having Chuquicamata, the largest open pit copper and gold mine in the world. The entire region contributes 45% of Chile’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP), which contrasts with the economic situation of many of its inhabitants. According to the National Socioeconomic Characterization Survey (Casen), which was applied in 2017 by the Ministry of Social Development, 19% of the calameños They live in overcrowded conditions and do not have basic services such as electricity and drinking water.

The Chuquicamata mine, in an image from August 2018. Cristobal Olivares (Bloomberg)

The origin of the protest

The Calama strike arose from a shooting that occurred on Tuesday night at a bus terminal station and at a local police station, which left one person dead and five wounded. The violence shown by the perpetrators of the crime caused an impact in the community, which has spent years expressing its complaints about the increase in crimes and even demanding the presence of the military in the town.

security crisis

The demonstration arose in the midst of a security and migration crisis facing the Government, which has had to modify its agenda to respond to citizen demands. The death of three policemen in less than a month was a turning point for the Boric administration, which had to move forward with measures that were questioned even by its own adherents, such as the so-called Naín-Retamal law, which granted greater powers to the police. In parallel, the National Prosecutor’s Office, an independent judicial body of the State, decided to request the preventive detention of all foreigners who were detained and who did not have documents to prove their identity.

What did the president say about the strike?

President Boric spoke about the strike in Calama and said he understood the annoyance of the city’s inhabitants. “We understand and I personally empathize with the fear and anguish of citizens, especially vulnerable people, who are the main victims of crime and drug trafficking, which seeks to take away the spaces that belong to all of us,” said the president in through a visit to the same region where the protest was registered.

The ruler’s sayings came hand in hand with the actions of the Executive, which defined a reinforcement of the police presence, with special teams that can make constant rounds around the city.