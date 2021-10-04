The movement’s fighters were ambushed by ISIS in the same district a few hours later, which opens the door wide to the possibility of expanding operations and confrontations between the two parties.

The Kabul bombing, which took place on Sunday, was the first of its kind since last August, when a suicide bomber targeted the vicinity of Kabul Airport at the time during the evacuation of US forces, causing dozens of casualties, but it was repeated after a number of assassination attempts carried out by the organization in various regions against Taliban fighters, and its ability to Reaching the heart of the capital for a special occasion for the leaders of the movement highlights the capabilities and capabilities of the extremist organization inside Afghanistan on the one hand, and the military and intelligence capabilities of the Taliban movement to deal with this challenge on the other hand.

Observers pointed to the “difficulties that the movement is experiencing in light of these events”, as it has not yet been able to obtain regional recognition and international legitimacy, and the recent meetings of the United Nations General Assembly were a clear expression of this, and this lack of recognition may deprive it of a great deal of information and logistical assistance. Which may help it fight the extremist organization, which is fighting the war in the form of small and scattered cells connected to networks across borders.

Afghanistan is also currently suffering from a very miserable economic situation, as governmental resources are almost absent, and most international aid and donations have completely stopped, while the funds of the Afghan Central Bank have been frozen, and various financial and economic transactions with institutions inside Afghanistan have been suspended.

Moreover, the two main provinces in which ISIS-Khorasan spreads in Afghanistan, Jalalabad and Parwan in the east of the country, in which the Taliban movement suffers a massive decline in legitimacy for ethnic reasons and historical sensitivities, dating back to the first era of the movement’s rule in the 1990s, which I consider The observers are one of the political challenges that the movement has to deal with without weapons only, because the two provinces are militarily under the authority of the movement.

The development of ISIS capabilities inside Afghanistan has raised serious international concerns, something that was expressed by the Director of the Central Intelligence Agency, William Burns during his testimony before the US Congress, by saying: “The American withdrawal reduced the ability to collect information from inside Afghanistan and act on it.” The US Federal Bureau of Investigation Christopher Wray confirmed it in a dimension when he explained: “Foreign terrorist groups inside Afghanistan have the opportunity to reconfigure and plan, in a space from which it is difficult for us to gather information from and work against them directly.”

This positioning was considered by researcher and writer Humbar Salim as a suitable tool and platform for the Taliban movement to gain international cooperation and recognition, especially from the United States.

And Salim added, “There is an intense regional mediation to create initial cooperation between the movement and the international intelligence services, to provide the Taliban with information and logistical details, and the movement proves its worth in responding to these international concerns related to the growth of terrorist organizations within its territory.”

He continued: “This regional mediation is intended to be separated from the political recognition or the internal conditions that international forces are trying to impose on the movement, but rather to be limited to the security file represented in the war on terrorism, to succeed without hindrances.”

The American magazine “Foreign Policy” had published an extensive analysis, explaining the long-term interests of the Taliban in the file of “fighting international terrorism”, noting that the movement’s central mind seeks to gain the status of a partner in this global war.

According to the analysis, “No matter what one thinks of the Taliban, it is undeniable that among their strongest memories is how the al-Qaeda operation on 9/11 resulted in the Taliban’s greatest disaster ever, as they were driven from power and lived two decades seeking “Bitterly to return and take control of the whole of Afghanistan. They have every interest in not allowing this to happen again, as well as continuing to be the sworn enemy of the Afghan and Asian branch of ISIS.”