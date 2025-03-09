Last week the world of cinema was startled after making themselves known that they had found the actor dead Gene hackman Already his Ujer, the pianist Betsy Arakawa In his home in New Mexico.

The circumstances in which they were found – in separate rooms and with the door open and without forcing – led the authorities to qualify as “suspicious” the nature of both deaths and initiate investigation. The autopsy revealed that Arakawa died from a strange pulmonary syndrome caused by a hantavirus.

But what is this disease, what are its symptoms and how is it transmitted? In Spain, in 2012, the Ministry of Health spread a note about information to citizens for an outbreak of this trim that occurred in the summer of that year in Yosemite National Park, in California, United States.

What is Hantavirus?

In that information it was stressed that Hantavirus is «a infrequent but serious diseasecaused by a virus that people acquire by Urine contact, excrement and saliva of infected rodentsfundamentally when breathing air contaminated with the virus ».









In addition, he added that it could be “sporadically” in people living in rural and wooded areas of the United States.

According to the United States Department of Health, these “sporadic” cases may occur in regions with a high amount of dust. What happens so that the contagion can be given is that Infected rodents eliminate the living virus of their organism in saliva, fecal matter and urine and human beings acquire it when those particles are inhaled microscopic. Likewise, the health departments underline that it is not believed that insect bites and domestic animals have a role in the transmission of this disease.

Hantavirus symptoms

The symptoms of this unusual syndrome can begin between one and six weeks after having been in contact with the virus. The New York Health Department indicates that the incubation period can be extended up to two months.

At first, symptoms are usually fever, discomfort or muscle aches and some people may experience abdominal pain, headache or vomiting.

When the infection progresses the cough and respiratory distress or shock appears.

Is the disease transmitted between people?

The aforementioned Health Notice of 2012 highlights that «Hantavirus infection It is not transmitted from person to person». Also, the New York State Health Department emphasizes that “there are no evidence” of contagion between people, nor cases of health workers who have been infected when dealing with sick people.

In this way, the infection is caused by contact with the particles that eliminate rodents. Even so, it is recommended to follow a series of guidelines in those areas where there are exposure to rodents, as in which cases have been detected at some time.

For example, it is recommended Do not touch live or dead rodents or their burrowstake special care with food and have them well stored, do not camp in areas close to the habitat of these animals, Eliminate all waste and maintain good home hygiene.

When a debris area should be cleaned, it is recommended to do it with gloves and discard all the material later and not do it with elements such as vacuum cleaners that can generate dust.